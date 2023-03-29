DBS customers unable to log in to digibank, Paylah apps amid service disruption

SINGAPORE - Users of DBS’ digital services were unable to log in on Wednesday after access to the bank’s digital services was disrupted.

The bank said on Facebook at 9.20am that access to its digibank online and mobile services, as well as its PayLah app, is currently unavailable.

“Please be assured that our systems remain secure and uncompromised,” it added.

The bank said: “We are resolving the issue and will update as soon as services are recovered.”

In an updated statement, it said customers can continue to use their DBS/POSB cards for transactions.

On website Downdetector, which tracks outages, complaints began cropping up since 7am, with a peak of more than 360 reports at about 8.30am.

Other unhappy customers took to DBS’ Facebook page to report issues including being unable to retrieve one-time passwords and receiving prompts to reset their pin.

DBS customer Su Yuanchang said he tried up to seven times since 8am to use the bank’s mobile banking app to pay his bills but, to his mounting frustration, his attempts were unsuccessful.

The engineer, who is in his 50s, said: “It kept asking me to reset my pin when I wanted to change my transaction limits but I didn’t receive any pin. Eventually, I couldn’t log in at all.”

Facebook user Mawar Elin Mamat said she was unable to pay her hospital bills because of the outage.