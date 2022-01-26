Crypto, NFT enthusiasts meet their match: Angry gamers

SAN FRANCISCO (NYTIMES) - For years, Mr Christian Lantz has played S.T.A.L.K.E.R., a first-person shooter video game set in a post-apocalyptic Ukraine that became a cult hit for its immersive role playing. So when Mr Lantz, an 18-year-old high school student, heard that a sequel was coming this year, he knew he had to buy it.

That was until GSC Game World, the Ukrainian company behind the computer game, announced last month that the new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. would incorporate the crypto-based assets known as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

In the new game, GSC said, players could buy and sell NFTs of items such as clothing for their in-game characters. The company heralded the move as a "transformative step" toward the virtual world known as the metaverse.

Mr Lantz was incensed. He joined thousands of fans on Twitter and Reddit who raged against NFTs in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.'s sequel. The game maker, they said, was simply looking to squeeze more money out of its players. The backlash was so intense that GSC quickly reversed itself and abandoned its NFT plan.

"The studio was abusing its popularity," said Mr Lantz, who lives in Ontario. "It's so obviously being done for profit instead of just creating a beautiful game."

For more than a year, cryptomania has been at a fever pitch. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have soared in value. Crypto-based assets such as NFTs have taken off.

Mr Jack Dorsey, a Twitter founder, recently renamed one of his companies Block in honour of the blockchain, the distributed ledger system that powers digital currencies. Ms Melania Trump has auctioned off her own NFTs.

But to some, the crypto craze has gone too far, too fast. Sceptics argue that cryptocurrencies and related assets such as NFTs are digital Ponzi schemes, with prices artificially inflated beyond their true value. Some question whether cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, which are slippery concepts, have any long-term utility.

Nowhere has there been more unhappiness than in the games community, where clashes over crypto have increasingly erupted between users and major game studios such as Ubisoft, Square Enix and Zynga. In many of the encounters, the gamers have prevailed - at least for now.

"People are being sold buzzwords," said Mr Mutahar Anas, a gamer and YouTuber with 3 million subscribers. Those pushing NFTs in games, he said, are "trying to sell you snake oil".

In recent months, at least a half-dozen game studios have revealed plans to add NFTs to their games or said they were considering doing so.

The digital assets, which are verified by blockchain technology, give proof of authenticity and ownership. That provides gamers with unique digital items, game makers said, which can enrich those that sell the NFTs in online marketplaces.

Game publishers said NFTs could also potentially be transferred among games in the future, meaning items from one games franchise could affect gameplay in another.