China gaming firms toe the line, paving the way to end licence freeze

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China lifted a nine-month freeze on gaming licences after companies, including industry leader Tencent, made major adjustments to their business practices and due to the ban's economic fallout, industry sources and analysts said.

The watchdog of the US$47 billion (S$64 billion) video games market, the world's largest, stopped issuing publishing licences, which are key to monetising games, in August following a crackdown that curbed game-playing time for minors. That freeze was lifted on April 11 when 45 games were granted licences.

Sources and analysts said while the timing of the relaxation was unexpected, companies had bent over backwards after facing heavy criticism from the authorities for being non-compliant.

"Regulations this time around are certainly the strictest they have been," said Ms Chenyu Cui, senior analyst at research firm Omdia.

"Every company is scared of falling out of compliance."

A source at a game studio of which Tencent Holdings is a major shareholder said the studio was requested by Tencent to remove English words from its game, avoid the colour red and scrap wordings such as "headshots" or "death" to be compliant.

And the studio also delayed the title's international launch fearing that it could be seen as circumventing Chinese rules, the source said, declining to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media.

During a similar freeze on licences in 2018, some projects opted to release their games - including Tencent's Bladed Fury and Iris.Fall - overseas, while waiting for the domestic situation to be resolved.

Tencent declined to comment.

China's regulators have also been proactive in ensuring compliance in a sector state media once called "spiritual opium".

Two sources said that during the suspension, companies were still able to submit games for approval and received regular feedback on changes needed on their content or monetisation features.

In September, a state-backed gaming association organised a training programme for developers where it emphasised that games had to highlight "a correct set of values" and could not contain any violent or religious elements, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Mr Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, said that more than 5,000 game companies were now connected to the national anti-addiction system, numerous firms have made changes to in-game content and non-compliant ones have been investigated and fined by the relevant regulators.

"Concerns have been adequately addressed," he said.

Tencent, smaller peer NetEase and more than 200 other firms pledged in September to self-regulate to combat gaming addiction.