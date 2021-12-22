Brands from Ferrari to Nike rush toward metaverse future

NEW YORK (AFP) - The metaverse vision for the Internet is far from reality, but brands from Ferrari to Nike are already rushing in to experiment and build an audience, in part for fear of missing out.

The clamour over virtual goods comes amid feverish predictions that the metaverse - a virtual reality version of the Internet - will eventually replace the Web of today.

But some virtual worlds, for example the Fortnite and Minecraft games or the Roblox platform, are already open for business.

"I think a lot of it is experimentation," said Mr Ryan Mullins, founder of virtual sneaker app Aglet.

"If it turns out that we make a couple of grand or something like that... great, but I think a lot of (companies) are thinking 'innovate, disrupt or die'," he added, echoing a Silicon Valley ethos of sometimes brutal evolution.

Fashion has been at the forefront, with a line of digital clothing from Uniqlo on Minecraft or Balenciaga outfits and sneakers available in Fortnite.

Designers are also entering the new field of NFTs - non-fungible tokens that are unique digital objects such as drawings or animations.

"This represents a massive opportunity for brands, who will get in early and will be able to build persistent presence... on a truly global scale," said Ms Christina Wootton, vice president of partnerships at Roblox.

Welcome to Nikeland

During the Halloween holiday, Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle opened a virtual and ephemeral restaurant on Roblox, the first of its kind.

The brand offered coupons to get a free burrito in a real-life restaurant, but also virtual costumes to dress up one's avatar and a treasure hunt.

In July, Ferrari launched a replica of its new 296 GTB model with Fortnite, which will not be available in the real world until 2022 but could be driven in the game.

Nike had already opened "Nikeland", a virtual showroom on Roblox, and announced on Dec 13 it has bought digital sneaker company RTFKT - pronounced "artifact". For companies that exist primarily in the physical world, the metaverse concept is first and foremost a giant laboratory with direct avenues to the young demographic prized by advertisers.

"Revenues will come if this thing sticks around, but we want to make sure that our brand is in these early environments," said Mr Mullins from Aglet.