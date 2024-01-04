Boy, 13, is thought to be the first to ‘beat’ Tetris

NEW YORK - On Dec 21, Willis Gibson, 13, put his hands to his head and rocked back and forth in an office chair in his bedroom in Stillwater, Oklahoma, unable to believe what he had just accomplished.

His screen had frozen, and his Tetris score read “999999.”

“Oh, my God,” Willis repeats in a high pitch, in video of his triumph that he uploaded to YouTube on Jan 2, as he collapses into his chair. “I can’t feel my fingers.”

Willis had just become the first person to advance so far in the original Nintendo version of the puzzle game Tetris that the game froze, achieving a feat previously credited only to artificial intelligence.

Invented by software engineer Alexey Pajitnov and released on the original Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989, Tetris features relentless arrays of shapes floating down a player’s screen. The object of the game is to keep the blocks from piling up. Players can rotate the blocks and position them to form solid lines, at which point those rows are cleared away. It is among the most enduring and celebrated video games ever.

Theoretically, the game can go on forever if a player is good enough. For years, however, the limit was thought to be Level 29, when the blocks start falling so quickly that it seems as if it would be impossible for a human to keep up. But in the last decade, a new generation of Tetris players has tested those boundaries.

Willis got to Level 157, reaching Tetris’ “kill screen,” the point where a video game becomes unplayable because of limitations in its coding. (In the video, when the game freezes, the screen reads that Willis had made it to Level 18. That’s because the code wasn’t designed to advance so high.)

Willis, who has played Tetris competitively since 2021 under the name Blue Scuti, said in an interview on Jan 2 that he was “just extremely excited.”

His Tetris journey started when he came across YouTube videos of the game, and he began gathering the equipment necessary to play an old version of it.

He said he was attracted to the game because of its “simplicity.”

“It’s easy to start off yet it’s really hard to master it,” he said in the interview. (Even record-breakers have to do their chores; Willis had just finished emptying the dishwasher when he took a call from a New York Times reporter, said his mother, Karin Cox, 39.)

Ms Cox bought her son a version of a Nintendo console called a RetroN, which used the same hardware as the original Nintendo console, from a pawnshop, as well as an old cathode-ray tube television to help him get started. In a given week, Willis said, he plays about 20 hours of Tetris.

“I’m actually OK with it,” said Ms Cox, a high school math teacher. “He does other things outside of playing Tetris, so it really wasn’t that terribly difficult to say OK. It was harder to find an old CRT TV than it was to say, ‘Yeah, we can do this for a little bit.’”