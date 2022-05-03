'Bleed us dry': Why tech platforms are facing rebellions

PARIS (AFP) - When Jak found online marketplace Etsy, it seemed like the perfect match: a technology platform for small traders to sell handmade items that promised to be a creative outlet and bring tidy profits.

Five years later, Jak is one of thousands in open rebellion against the place they once saw as a safe haven - part of a growing trend of users rising up against tech platforms.

"We were lured in with the 'shop small' slogans and low fees and useful marketplace, and then once everyone had built their stores up, they started to tighten their grip and bleed us dry," said the 30-year-old, who runs an online shop from Glasgow in Scotland and asked to be known only as Jak.

New York-based Etsy, which boasts sales of US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) a year from around five million sellers and 90 million buyers, drew fury for hiking the fees it charges its small traders.

More than 10,000 of its sellers closed their shops for a week from April 11, in effect going on strike.

It came weeks after users of video-sharing platform Vimeo expressed outrage at a similar price hike, and users of social media platform OnlyFans forced the owners to abandon a proposal to ban explicit content.

Amazon has had countless battles with its sellers - a recent survey in Germany concluded that almost 80 per cent were unhappy about their relationship with the e-commerce giant.

And Uber faces frequent unrest - Indian drivers are currently refusing to turn on air-conditioning in protest against spiralling fuel prices and low fares.

"We're entering a period of revolt and rebellion now," said Professor Vili Lehdonvirta from the University of Oxford, who tackles the power of tech platforms in a forthcoming book, Cloud Empires.

While he reckons many of these rebellions have a limited chance of short-term success, the long-term outlook is not a foregone conclusion.

The breaking point for Etsy sellers was a letter from the firm announcing that the platform would take a 6.5 per cent cut on each sale instead of 5 per cent.

The rationale, according to the firm, was to invest in marketing and entice more buyers.

Ms Kristi Cassidy, who sells gothic-style costumes and wedding dresses from Rhode Island in the United States, spearheaded the campaign to overhaul the new policy.

"Rather than rewarding the sellers whose hard work has enabled Etsy to become one of the most profitable tech companies in the world, Etsy gouges us, ignores us and patronises us," she wrote in an online petition now boasting more than 80,000 signatures.

Sellers from around the world rallied to her call and complaints began to flood social media.

"I live in constant fear of getting a reserve put on my account," said Jak.