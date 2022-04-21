Automation firm Workato to expand Singapore headcount more than 5 times by 2025

SINGAPORE - Enterprise automation platform Workato, a Silicon Valley-based unicorn start-up, plans to grow its local headcount by more than five times, with 700 new jobs to be added by 2025.

Workato operates a "low-code" platform that customers can interact with using a drag-and-drop interface instead of having to write extensive code to automate business processes.

It aims to use Singapore as a springboard to expand in the Asia-Pacific region as companies here and abroad increasingly look to digitalise and transform their operations.

On Thursday (April 21), the company launched a digital automation hub and its second global headquarters at Suntec City in Singapore, as part of its plan to invest $300 million in the region over the next three years.

Workato aims to add 120 technical and non-technical jobs here this year alone, across business, technology and support functions, which will nearly double its current local staff strength of 130 people.

The company has about 300 employees in the region in total, with Australia and Japan among its fastest-growing markets.

About 45 per cent of the roles, both current and future, are technical ones such as product engineering and data analytics, while the remaining 55 per cent are non-technical roles like human resources, finance, sales and marketing.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How said digital automation will be an important part of industries' transformation in the next phase of the digital economy.

Companies will be looking to automate processes and customer experiences, as well as create good jobs, he noted.

Mr Tan added: "Very happy to have companies like Workato in Singapore, developing solutions for our clients, and being part of the digital economy story. We welcome more companies like Workato to be in Singapore and work together with us."

Mr Allan Teng, who founded Workato's Asia-Pacific business and serves as managing director for Asia-Pacific and Japan, said the company is committed to maintaining a strong Singaporean core.

About 80 per cent of its employees here are Singaporeans and permanent residents, with the remaining 20 per cent made up of foreigners, and this proportion will be maintained as it expands, said Mr Teng.

Workato on Thursday also inked agreements with three local institutes of higher learning to build up Singapore's talent pipeline.