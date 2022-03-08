Automatic-braking failures raise concern over roll-out of safety tech

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Automatic emergency braking systems were once touted as a life-saving leap in automobile safety, so promising that carmakers agreed six years ago to include them in nearly all their vehicles by this autumn.

Yet, reports of hundreds of vehicles suddenly stopping on the road have raised questions about whether regulators should have been required to draw up minimum standards before the systems were built into cars.

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened defect investigations in the past two weeks into cars made by Honda Motor and Tesla, and equipped with automatic emergency braking systems.

"We need a federal safety standard that ensures proper" automatic braking system performance, said Mr Michael Brooks, acting executive director and chief counsel of the Centre for Auto Safety. "NHTSA enforcement is cleaning up the room when effective standards could have prevented a mess."

The Obama administration struck a deal in 2016 with 20 carmakers that agreed to voluntarily equip at least 95 per cent of their passenger vehicles with automatic emergency braking by September this year.

But specific standards were not mandated and Congress, as part of infrastructure legislation, last year ordered NHTSA to craft regulations for crash avoidance technologies such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning systems.

"NHTSA and industry chose the voluntary route which focuses only on the numbers of automatic emergency braking installed, rather than how well they function, so here we are facing the inevitable," Mr Brooks said.

The issue emerged in recent weeks when NHTSA began a preliminary evaluation of unexpected braking by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles (SUVs) on Feb 16 that the agency said covers about 416,000 cars.

The inquiry began after the agency received 354 complaints from car owners. No injuries or accidents were reported.

NHTSA announced the defect investigation into Hondas on Feb 21, saying it received 278 complaints, six of them linked to collisions with minor injuries. The evaluation of Hondas involves 1.73 million Accord sedans and CR-V SUVs.

"The problem with false activations is you never know what is going to cause it," said Mr David Zuby, chief research officer at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

American Honda Motor said in a statement that it is committed to safety and will "cooperate with NHTSA through the investigation process".

Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, did not respond to a request for comment on the probe.

Most automatic emergency braking systems use radar or cameras to scan for signs of humans or other vehicles. Previous misfires have been attributed to systems confusing expansion joints in bridges, metal plates or an inability to work properly in darkness or fog, Mr Zuby said.

NHTSA said it is working on a rule that would satisfy the congressional mandate to require cars to be equipped with automatic braking and establish a test procedure under which compliance could be measured.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes numerous directives to the agency related to vehicle safety, including the one related to automatic emergency braking technology for passenger vehicles, and NHTSA is working expeditiously to meet the congressional mandates," NHTSA said in a statement.