askST: Do I need a 10Gbps home broadband plan? How do I set it up?

SINGAPORE – Mainstream home fibre broadband offerings have been given a 10-fold speed boost, allowing users to upload to and download content from the Web at up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps).

Last Monday, StarHub announced the availability of its UltraSpeed Broadband, which offers upload and download speeds of up to 10Gbps. Meanwhile, Singtel will offer its 10Gbps Fibre Home Bundle from April.

StarHub and Singtel join ViewQwest, which since 2016 has been allowing users to upload to and download content from the Web at up to 10Gbps.

The Straits Times answers some questions about the new 10Gbps plans.

1. How are the latest plans from StarHub and Singtel different from ViewQwest’s plan?

Singtel’s and StarHub’s new offerings rely on a new technical standard known as 10G symmetric passive optical networks (XGS-PON), which bumps up the upload speed from 2.5Gbps up to 10Gbps. The maximum download speed is unchanged at 10Gbps.

With upload and download speeds both at up to 10Gbps, users get symmetrical Internet access. This means they can upload content to YouTube, or large media files to OneDrive or Dropbox, at the same speed as they can download them. For instance, a one-hour 4K-quality clip may now be uploaded in 21 seconds using a 10Gbps connection instead of 84 seconds previously.

ViewQwest does not rely on XGS-PON but uses a business-grade metro Ethernet technology designed for businesses to implement long-distance networking. Metro Ethernet is believed to be superior as it theoretically offers dedicated 10Gbps for a subscribing household, and does not allow neighbouring households to share the pipe.

2. How much is a 10Gbps plan?

StarHub’s plan is $99.90 a month, while Singtel’s is $193.80 a month, and ViewQwest’s is $288 a month.

3. Do home users need 10Gbps, and for what applications?

Singtel and StarHub cited growing demand for faster connectivity and an increase in overall upload traffic for launching their new service.

At 10Gbps, the Internet pipe is fatter (so to speak) to support the connectivity of more devices or appliances.

Indeed, the number of smart devices has grown. Smart TVs, smart speakers and Internet-connected appliances such as robotic vacuum cleaners and smart refrigerators are increasingly making their way into homes in Singapore.

Research firm Statista estimates that more than 80 per cent of home appliances will be Internet-enabled in 2027, from 33 per cent at the end of 2022.

Today, however, the average household with family members watching movies on Netflix or listening to music on Spotify is unlikely to need bandwidth beyond 1Gbps. A 4K ultra HD stream from Netflix requires just 15 megabits per second (Mbps), or 0.015Gbps. A Zoom call uses between 600 kilobits per second (kbps) and 4Mbps, or 0.004Gbps.

But prolific content creators or demanding users who need to upload multi-gigabyte files regularly will appreciate a fatter pipe so that their activities will not affect the surfing experience of other family members sharing the pipe.