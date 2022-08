SINGAPORE • With a tantalising array of satay chicken, wok-fried mud crab and chilled tiger prawns, the dinner buffet at Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel typically sets diners back about $70. Those on a tighter budget and with an eye on sustainability can fill a box for a 10th of that price.

Across Asia, tech start-ups are taking food otherwise destined for landfills and providing discounted meals through mobile phone apps.