Apple wins watch ban delay in US patent feud

The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models came into effect on Dec 26, amid a patents row with health company Masimo.. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
29 sec ago

WASHINGTON - A federal court handed Apple a victory on Dec 27 by suspending a ban on the US sale of its latest Watch models in a feud over patents with health company Masimo.

The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models came into effect on Dec 26, after the Biden administration opted not to veto a ruling on the patent infringements.

But the federal court said the ban order would not take effect pending the appeals process.

After a complaint by Masimo, the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) decided in October to ban Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.

Masimo contends it invented the technology and that Apple poached key employees to win access to the know-how.

Apple last week paused its US sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in compliance with the order.

But the iPhone-maker contends that the ITC finding was in error and should be reversed, and appealed the decision in the federal appeals court.

Masimo declined to comment on the development. Apple did not immediately reply to a query from AFP. AFP

More On This Topic
Apple Watch import ban goes into effect in US patent clash
Apple stops online sales of watches in US; older models can’t be fixed

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top