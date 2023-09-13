Apple unveils iPhone 15 with 48-megapixel camera, new chargers expected

CUPERTINO, California - Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone 15 with a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100 per cent recycled cobalt in its battery, amid a global smartphone slump and problems with sales in China.

The event at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters comes amid lingering economic uncertainty, especially in China, Apple’s third-largest market where it faces challenges from expanded restrictions on using its iPhones in government offices and the first new flagship phone in several years from Huawei Technologies.

Apple also showed off a new Series 9 Watch with a feature called “double tap” where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.

It uses machine learning to detect tiny changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together, freeing up the other hand for other tasks like walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, said Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has new features for cycling and diving and what Apple said is the brightest screen it has ever made.

Apple will no longer use leather in any of its products, said Ms Lisa Jackson, the company’s environmental chief. The company is replacing some of those products with a textile called “FineWoven” that it says feel like suede.

Chief executive officer Tim Cook also said Apple is “on track” to ship its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset early next year.

While Apple is introducing new features and products, the iPhone made up more than half of Apple’s US$394.3 billion (S$537 billion) in sales last year.

The global smartphone market has slumped from shipping 294.5 million total phones to 268 million in the second quarter, but Apple’s shipments declined the least of any major smartphone maker, dropping from 46.5 million phones to 45.3 million, according to data from Counterpoint Research.