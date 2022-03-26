Apple is working on a hardware subscription service for iPhones

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Apple is working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The service would be Apple's biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time - rather than just digital services. But the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to identified because the initiative has not been announced.

Apple shares climbed to a session high after Bloomberg reported on the news Thursday (March 25) and closed up 2.3 per cent at US$174.07 (S$236.35). Though the stock is still down 2 per cent for the year, Apple has now posted eight straight days of increases - its longest streak since November.

Adopting hardware subscriptions, akin to an auto-leasing program, would be a major strategy shift for a company that has generally sold devices at full cost outright, sometimes through instalments or with carrier subsidies. It could help Apple generate more revenue and make it easier for consumers to stomach spending thousands of dollars on new devices.

Already, the iPhone is Apple's biggest source of sales, generating nearly US$192 billion last year - more than half the company's revenue.

A spokesman for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the company's plans.

The idea is to make the process of buying an iPhone or iPad on par with paying for iCloud storage or an Apple Music subscription each month. Apple is planning to let customers subscribe to hardware with the same Apple ID and App Store account they use to buy apps and subscribe to services today.

The programme would differ from an instalment program in that the monthly charge would not be the price of the device split across 12 or 24 months. Rather, it would be a yet-to-be-determined monthly fee that depends on which device the user chooses.

The company has discussed allowing users of the programme to swap out their devices for new models when fresh hardware comes out. It historically releases new versions of its major devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, once a year.

Apple has been working on the subscription programme for several months, but the project was recently put on the back burner in an effort to launch a "buy now, pay later" service more quickly. Nonetheless, the subscription service is still expected to launch at the end of 2022, but could be delayed into 2023 or end up getting cancelled, the people said.

Bloomberg reported last year that the company has been working on a "buy now, pay later" service for all Apple Pay transactions.

The company has had preliminary discussions internally about attaching the hardware subscription programme to its Apple One bundles and AppleCare technical support plans. Apple launched the bundles in 2020 to let users subscribe to several services - including TV+, Arcade, Music, Fitness+ and iCloud storage - for a lower monthly fee.

The subscriptions would likely be managed through a user's Apple account on their devices, through the App Store and on the company's website. It would likely also be an option at checkout on Apple's online store and at its physical retail locations. Apple accounts are typically tied to a user's credit or debit card.