Apple iPad Pro (6th gen): Niche appeal with minor updates

The latest iPad Pro, now in sixth-generation guise, has received largely minor updates.

Physically, the latest iPad Pro is identical to its predecessor in size, dimension and weight. The design has not changed since 2018, and there is no headphone jack. But it also means all the existing pricey accessories for older iPad Pros such as the Magic Keyboard, sleeves and covers will work with this new version.

Unfortunately, the position of the front-facing TrueDepth camera is still above the display in portrait orientation, in what many would consider to be “the wrong place”. That is glaring because Apple moved the position of the front-facing camera on the new 10th-generation iPad so that it is above the display in a landscape orientation.

The latest version of the iPad Pro still comes in two sizes – 11 and 12.9 inches. Similar to last year’s model, only the larger version is getting the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display, which has not changed much.

The other notable update is support for the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, which allows it to tap the relatively uncongested 6GHz band for faster wireless speeds. However, you need a compatible Wi-Fi 6E router to take full advantage of this.

Apple Pencil enhancements

The new Apple Pencil Hover feature gives you a preview of where your input will land and the results when you bring your Apple Pencil close to the iPad Pro. For instance, if you are painting with watercolours and want to mix colours, the preview will show you the resulting colour of the mix. The inner artist in some users can finally be unleashed.

But this feature is exclusive to the new M2-equipped iPad Pros. According to Apple, the M2 has a special co-processor that makes this feature possible.

iPadOS 16 and Stage Manager

One of the things often said about the iPad Pro is that it is too powerful. Only a handful of apps can truly take full advantage of it. Has the introduction of iPadOS 16 finally allowed Apple’s most powerful tablet to live up to its potential?

A new multitasking feature called Stage Manager in iPadOS 16 enables users to run apps concurrently more easily. Like all of iPadOS’ multitasking features to date, Stage Manager is not the most intuitive.

As a quick recap, Stage Manager allows users to open up to four app windows on the screen at once, and these can then be organised into workspaces. The workspaces are organised as a vertical column on the left. The idea is that you can access groups of apps quickly.

Stage Manager is disabled by default – you have to turn it on by going to the Control Center. Activating it disables older multitasking features like Split View and Slide Over.