Apple announces event on May 7, amid reports of new iPad model launches

CUPERTINO, California - Apple will hold an event on May 7, the company said on April 23, amid reports that it would roll out the long-anticipated revamped versions of iPad Pro and iPad Air in May.

The Cupertino, California-based company did not disclose more details about the event that would start at 7am PT (10pm Singapore time).

Bloomberg News reported in March that Apple’s overseas suppliers had ramped up production of the new iPads and a launch was planned for early May.

The new models would represent Apple’s first overhaul to that lineup since 2018.

The potential launch comes at a time as iPad sales have declined. The sales dropped 25 per cent to US$7.02 billion (S$9.5 billion) in the first quarter, while those of iPhone, its most popular product, have also been slowing.

The tablet market is under duress as economic uncertainty looms and consumers cut back on non-essential spending, but Apple expects to combat the slump in demand with new products.

Apple’s iPad sales contributed just 5.9 per cent to the company’s total net sales of US$119.58 billion in the first quarter ended Dec 30.

Apple is also scheduled to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference from June 10 to June 14. REUTERS