Amazon says multiple cloud services are down for users

Amazon.com said it had identified the root cause of the AWS difficulties as an issue with AWS Lambda PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

NEW YORK - Amazon.com said multiple services at its cloud unit, AWS, were down for customers on Tuesday, and it was working to resolve the errors.

“We are continuing to experience increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region,” the AWS status page showed.

Nearly 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the service, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

“We have identified the root cause as an issue with AWS Lambda, and are actively working towards resolution,” it added.

AWS Lambda is a service that lets customers run computer programs without having to manage any underlying servers.

Companies including T-Mobile US, Netflix and Autodesk have used AWS Lambda.

Netflix, T-Mobile and Autodesk did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The AWS dashboard also indicates that “Amazon Connect” is having issues, meaning customers using AWS for customer-service call centres will have issues.

In April, Amazon had reported outages in AWS and voice assistant service Alexa that showed more than 16,000 reports about Alexa at the peak of the disruption.

Other Amazon services like Amazon Music and Alexa were also impacted, according to Downdetector.

Shares of Amazon were largely flat in after-market trading. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Amazon says 'unexpected behaviour' caused huge cloud outage
Amazon cloud outage hits major websites, streaming apps

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top