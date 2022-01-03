Alexandra Hospital first in Asia-Pacific to use smart glasses as doctor's eyes and ears

SINGAPORE - After renovation contractor Sulaiman Abu Bakar injured his spinal cord in a cycling accident in August last year, he could not move his legs.
The 48-year-old is undergoing rehabilitation at home to recover his motor functions.
SINGAPORE - After renovation contractor Sulaiman Abu Bakar injured his spinal cord in a cycling accident in August last year, he could not move his legs.
The 48-year-old is undergoing rehabilitation at home to recover his motor functions.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.