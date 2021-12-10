Activision Blizzard workers take first steps toward unionising amid harassment scandal

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Some employees at Activision Blizzard are taking the initial, early steps toward organising in an industry that is not unionised.

In collaboration with the media labour union, Communications Workers of America, employees of the United State's second-largest video game publisher are asking colleagues to sign a union authorisation card, which could eventually lead to a vote across the company.

Their efforts coincide with the creation of a strike fund to support hundreds of workers who have been participating in a work stoppage since Monday in protest of layoffs at one of Activision Blizzard's studios.

Workers at Santa Monica, California-based Activision, known for games like Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft, have staged three protests since July, after a California agency sued the company over allegations of sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination.

Issues have snowballed since then, including an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and a class-action shareholder lawsuit. Employees and the Communications Workers of America also filed an unfair labour practice complaint against the company.

Organisation around the protests and a call for a strike is being initiated by the ABK Workers Alliance, which represents the employees from the company's largest studios, Activision, Blizzard and King. The Washington Post earlier reported on the unionisation efforts.

A spokesman for ABK said the group had already gathered several hundred signatures before this move, as it has been working with the CWA and the Campaign to Organize Digital Employees for months.

If the group can collect union cards from 30 per cent of workers in any of Activision Blizzard's business units, it will be able to call for votes within those units, the spokesman said.

Activision workers' biggest concern right now is having a voice in what is happening at the company, the spokesman said, adding that workers have been "ignored and swept aside" for months.

Objections to Activision CEO's renomination

Meanwhile, a Coca-Cola Co shareholder asked the beverage giant on Thursday to not renominate Activision Blizzard's chief executive officer Bobby Kotick to its board, as the video game company deals with lawsuits on workplace harassment.

SOC Investment Group, which is also an adviser to pension funds, said Mr Kotick bears "primary responsibility for the longstanding 'frat boy' corporate culture" that has put Activision under pressure and brought in lawsuits.

"The time and attention that Mr Kotick will need to devote to the cultural crisis at Activision ought to preclude his ability to effectively serve as a director of a major global brand," SOC said.



Coca-Cola shareholder SOC Investment Group has objected to the renomination of Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to the drink company's board. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES



Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Activision declined to comment.

SOC said it would also oppose Mr Kotick and Coca-Cola's lead independent director Maria Elena Lagomasino's re-election, if Mr Kotick was nominated.