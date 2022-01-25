Activision Blizzard sexual misconduct fallout prompted Microsoft to pursue deal

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Late last year, as Activision Blizzard employees and chief executive officer Bobby Kotick were reeling from accusations that Mr Kotick knew of sexual harassment at the company for years, a group of Microsoft senior executives suggested that Xbox head Phil Spencer check in with the embattled CEO.

The goal, according to a person familiar with the matter, was to offer support to a key partner and make it clear that Microsoft had concerns about the treatment of women at Activision. Another aim: to ensure that if Mr Kotick and the board were willing to sell the company, Microsoft would be well positioned to make an offer.

After a few phone calls over a two-week period, discussions evolved, leading to last Tuesday’s (Jan 18) announcement that Microsoft had struck a US$68.7 billion (S$92.4 billion) deal to acquire Activision, adding a legendary game publisher responsible for franchises like Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft.

It is a combination that catapults Microsoft to the top ranks of game makers, gives the company the mobile audience that has eluded it for years, and adds strength as the software giant and rivals race to build out the virtual-reality platform known as the metaverse.

Though the events that paved the way for the eventual agreement kicked off in mid-November, Microsoft senior executives had been dropping hints for months that they were looking for deals.

CEO Satya Nadella had been searching since at least mid-2020 for an acquisition that would deliver the software maker a stable of consumer users.

Last November, at an interview at the Paley International Council Summit, Mr Spencer reiterated his frequently stated position that he was on the hunt for acquisitions, noting Xbox in particular wanted deals that added casual and social games – something provided by Activision’s mobile titles. “We have a lot of ambition,” Mr Spencer said.

About the same time, the pressure increased on Activision after a Wall Street Journal story detailed allegations of rape at one of the game publisher’s studios and said Mr Kotick had been informed of the alleged incidents, which occurred in 2016 and 2017, as well as an out-of-court settlement, and failed to report them to the board.

The paper cited interviews, company e-mails, regulatory requests and other internal documents that informed its reporting that the CEO knew about staff misconduct in many parts of the company. It also noted settlements that included cases in which Mr Kotick was accused of mistreatment.

Following the explosive report, Mr Spencer circulated an e-mail inside Microsoft saying he was “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments” in the light of the revelations.

The two firms have partnered for nearly two decades as Activision sold games for Microsoft’s Xbox console – the first Call Of Duty was released for the original Xbox.

In an e-mail to staff seen by Bloomberg News, Mr Spencer said he and Microsoft’s gaming leadership team were “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions” at Activision. Other partners said they were evaluating their ties to Activision and some investors and employees called for Mr Kotick to step down.

Mr Kotick told Bloomberg in an interview last Tuesday the deal had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding Activision or the pressure on him as CEO.