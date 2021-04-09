Cyber crooks may have accessed 62,000 e-mails to Certis customer service account from public, businesses

SINGAPORE - About 62,000 e-mails from the public, businesses and customers of security firm Certis, some containing NRIC and credit card numbers, may have been accessed by cyber criminals, the company said on Friday (April 9).

The e-mails all came from a customer service account belonging to the company.

Certis has begun scanning all the e-mails to check for personal data that could have been exposed to crooks - of the ones done so far, 1.2 per cent of them contain information such as NRIC and credit card numbers.

The company said it was alerted to the incident after several people received phishing e-mails from an e-mail account presumably from Certis. The e-mails were sent between March 16 and 17.

While the e-mails could have been accessed by hackers, Certis' customer database, stored elsewhere, was not affected.

"Our IT team immediately conducted an investigation, and we were able to conclude that this is an isolated incident," said Certis in a statement.

"The phishing e-mails did not originate from our customer service e-mail account on the Microsoft Office 365 cloud, and no customer database had been compromised."

Microsoft Office 365 is a suite of subscription-based online productivity tools such as for word processing and e-mails.

However, investigations later found that there was unauthorised access into the Certis e-mail account.

"Our IT team took urgent steps to strengthen our authentication processes and scanned affected computers. No further unauthorised access has been detected," said the company.

The security firm said investigations also revealed that the phishing e-mails could be part of a wider phishing attack targeting Microsoft Office 365 e-mail accounts.

The company called in external cyber-security experts to investigate and assess the impact on affected individuals.

Certis said that, as a precaution, it is progressively alerting affected individuals who could be at risk.

The firm has also engaged the services of an identity theft monitoring provider to help alert affected people when any potential misuse of their personal data is detected. This is provided to them at no cost.

Apologising for the incident, Mr Ronald Poon, Certis' chief executive for Singapore, said: "Our e-mail system will undergo further reviews to mitigate vulnerabilities and enhance the protection of our data, and that of our customers... Our operations remain secure and unaffected."

Those with queries and need support can contact Certis at ITinvestigation @ certisgroup.com or call the company on 6747-2888.