5G's last-minute chaos in the US exposes corporate feuds brewing for years

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - A long-simmering dispute in the United States over a promising new wireless technology burst into the public eye recently and threatened to further disrupt a travel season already hobbled by the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The fight over whether a new service for mobile phones would interfere with the electronics airline pilots need to land their planes pitted some of the nation's most powerful corporations and industries against one another and reached the Oval Office before a truce was called earlier this month.

While the public feud seemed to erupt out of nowhere, the battle had been quietly brewing for years in a tangle of contradictory filings and mutual mistrust. The federal agencies that are supposed to mediate such disputes let it fester.

After days of brinkmanship featuring a New Year's Eve plea from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the conflict paused on Jan 3 as AT&T and Verizon Communications agreed to a two-week delay in activating their new 5G service on frequencies the government sold for US$81 billion (S$109 billion).

US President Joe Biden hailed the cooling-off pact as a "significant step in the right direction". Details still need to be worked out, such as power levels for 5G transmitters and buffers around certain airports. But the telecommunications giants, who have already fallen behind T-Mobile US in the race to offer the revolutionary next generation service, made clear there would be no more voluntary delays.

The aviation industry - itself reeling from an extended pandemic downturn - will have to quickly adopt whatever mitigations will be needed, which may still create flight disruptions. A threatened lawsuit by airlines is on hold, as are a bundle of emergency advisories to pilots about potential interference.

"It's become a total stand-off," said aviation consultant Robert Mann. "You have this very highly regulated safety culture in aviation and this 'anything goes' culture in telecom."

On the surface, the fight was over a narrow technical issue: The effect of 5G signals set to operate over airwaves previously used for less-powerful transmissions. Those frequencies, known as the C-band, are near airwaves used by aircraft radar altimeters - sensitive devices that track altitude, allowing landings in foul weather and that also feed multiple critical safety systems.

Wireless providers insist that their use of the airwaves will be safe, given authorised power levels and a gap between their signals and the frequencies used for altimeters. "Our two companies are deeply committed to public safety and national security, and fortunately, the question of whether 5G operations can safely coexist with aviation has long been settled," the chief executives of AT&T and Verizon said in a Jan 2 letter to US transportation officials.

Yet, several groups representing regulators, airlines, pilots and airports issued dire warnings in the days before the Jan 5 scheduled roll-out of the service disputing those assurances. Flights might have to be rerouted, they said, creating havoc for passengers.

The impetus to move 5G signals into the C-band lay with the US Federal Communications Commission. With the enthusiastic backing of the wireless industry, the agency in recent years has pushed to reorder US airwaves to accommodate booming mobile data traffic. The C-band offered a virtual highway for the signals that would help the US in the so-called "race to 5G" against China touted by president Donald Trump in April 2019.