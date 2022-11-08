Tech manufacturers step up recycling efforts to meet regulatory targets

SINGAPORE - Technology manufacturers are in a race against time to meet regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.

The pressure to overhaul manufacturing, which is estimated to produce a fifth of the world’s carbon emissions, has resulted in more recycled materials being used in consumer tech products.

Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are a common sight among office staff here, and the firm’s sustainability-focused devices released in 2022 – the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 – are a break from ThinkPads typically built with black plastic.

The devices’ metal chassis are forged with 75 per cent recycled aluminium – new in Lenovo’s product line. They are lined with vegan leather, made mostly of recycled plastic. Their power adapters are made mostly of recycled plastic, and the packaging is made completely from renewable bamboo and sugarcane fibres.

The two laptop models are the manufacturer’s first steps to overhauling its computer line-up, which will use only recycled content by 2026, said Lenovo general manager Nigel Lee.

The firm has also launched a laptop exchange service to collect used Lenovo laptops for recycling to create a sustainable product cycle, said Mr Lee.

These sustainability efforts come as industry regulations loom to crack down on the more than 60,000 tonnes of electronic waste generated in Singapore each year, according to statistics by the National Environment Agency.

Mr Lee cited the Resource Sustainability Act, which pins the responsibility on producers to collect and treat their products when these reach their end of life.

Under the Act, producers are required to handle e-waste from the products and extract valuable resources from them.

The pressure is mounting globally as similar laws on electronic waste are being discussed in Europe. The European Commission is in talks to require the collection and treatment of e-waste and will hold a public consultation on the matter in the first quarter of 2023.

Singapore could also speed up its plans on raising the carbon tax rate, with the current $5 per tonne rate already set to rise to $25 from 2024, with a view to having it reach $80 by 2030.

A similar trend is seen in the European Union, with countries scaling up carbon tax rates that are already as high as $180 per tonne in Sweden.

Firms will lose out on business if they do not implement sustainability measures fast, as supply chain partners and contractors are increasingly competitive in this field, Mr Lee said.

“If you want to be in the game, you need to follow the industry’s environmental goals... Otherwise, you will lose out.”

Since last year, Lenovo has doubled the number of products that use post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials to 248, en route to its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, it reported in August.