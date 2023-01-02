Teachers v ChatGPT: Schools face new challenge in fight against plagiarism

SINGAPORE - Teachers in Singapore say they will likely have to move from assignments requiring regurgitation to those that require greater critical thinking, to stay ahead in the fight against plagiarism.

This comes on the back of the rise of ChatGPT, an intelligent chatbot that is able to spin essays and solve mathematical equations in seconds.

ChatGPT, developed by San Francisco research firm OpenAI, is being talked about as a major step forward in artificial intelligence (AI), especially its latest version released in November.

Simple and free of charge – for now – the chatbot has prompted some schools to start thinking of ways to mitigate cheating, ahead of students’ return to schools.

ChatGPT’s ability to break down complicated concepts into simple language and respond to follow-up questions logically has raised concerns over whether existing plagiarism detection software used in schools, such as Turnitin, can sniff out text drafted by bots.

Singapore educators interviewed said they have not encountered cases of cheating with the aid of ChatGPT, as its latest version turned viral only during the school holidays.

But there has been no shortage of students showing off on social media how the chatbot can help them complete schoolwork convincingly with ease.

The bot made headlines in December when a student from a South Carolina university was allegedly caught by his professor for using ChatGPT to write a 500-word essay on philosopher David Hume and the paradox of horror.

Checks by The Straits Times show that ChatGPT is able to tackle A-level general paper questions, write and spot errors in blocks of code, and solve maths questions taken from examination papers.

And the chatbot will only get smarter with further updates in 2023, backed by investors such as Microsoft.

The software has impressed media law professor Mark Cenite from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), who tasked it with writing an essay for and against capital punishment – in the style of Shakespeare’s poetry.

“It instantly generated the usual arguments in clear sentences woven together with introductions, conclusions and transitions,” said Dr Cenite, associate dean of undergraduate education at NTU’s College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.

He added: “For decades now, raw information has been easily available through Internet searches. Now, ChatGPT can package the info for our students.”

University faculty have been keeping tabs on ChatGPT, but many educators that Dr Cenite has spoken to feel that it can be controlled by the kinds of assignments given to students.

“We educators must up our game,” said Dr Cenite, who believes the progress of such technology nudges learning forward.

Teachers cannot simply ask students to recite basic points, and will need to challenge them through application and critical thinking, he said.

“For example, instead of an assignment requiring arguments for and against capital punishment, we could ask our students to apply the arguments in a particular case. AI can’t do something that original yet,” he said. “That creativity is what will make them valuable contributors after graduation in a world saturated with AI.”