Task force publishes report on how govt, institutions and firms in S’pore can defend against ransomware

SINGAPORE – An inter-agency crack team commissioned to help businesses and national institutions tackle ransomware threats has published its first report, which breaks down how such attacks unfold and ways to fight them.

The task force also made recommendations to the Government on how it could counter successful ransomware attacks, such as by making it mandatory for victim organisations to report the payment of ransom.

It also urged the authorities to adopt a global approach by engaging international law enforcement partners and called on companies to identify critical assets while also segregating their networks, keeping these assets separate.

The Counter Ransomware Task Force (CRTF), which released its inaugural report on Wednesday, comprises senior officers from the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore, Government Technology Agency, Infocomm Media Development Authority, Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore Armed Forces and Singapore Police Force.

The team was set up earlier this year.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said the report is a blueprint for Singapore to counter ransomware, which is on the rise globally. The number of ransomware cases reported saw a 54 per cent increase between 2020 and 2021, according to CSA.

The task force said: “The problem of ransomware is urgent, even existential, for all digitally connected countries, including Singapore. Recent attacks have shown that ransomware attacks have the potential to become serious threats to a nation’s national security, economic security, and critical information infrastructure.”

It added: “Attackers have raised their ambitions, and are starting to target large companies, essential supplies and services, even governments, in hope of eliciting a larger ransom.”

The CRTF detailed a typical attack in a sequence dubbed the “ransomware kill chain”.

Attackers typically make first contact through social engineering ploys, like a phishing scam, luring users from a target organisation to download malicious software.

Once in, they comb through a system for credentials like passwords, and escalate their privileges to take control of a network as part of the second phase of the attack.

The attackers may then steal or lock up sensitive information that a victim organisation cannot bear to lose, and delete backups, increasing leverage for their ransom demand.

With the stage set, the attacker leaves a ransom note to demand payment. Hackers may also threaten to leak stolen data, such as medical records or banking credentials, to hasten victims to pay.

Organisations should reduce the chances of attackers advancing past the second phase, before the data is stolen or encrypted, by ramping up cyber-security measures, said the CRTF.