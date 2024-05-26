Stress test: AI systems at unmanned shops easily confused by different situations

SINGAPORE – Unmanned shops have been touted as the retail outlets of the future, but tests conducted by The Straits Times found gaps in the experience that could keep shoppers away.

The artificial intelligence (AI) systems are easily confused, overwhelmed by multiple shoppers, and at times, they can bill the wrong buyer.

The test was conducted in the light of the closure of Amazon’s unmanned stores in the United States, which allowed customers to simply carry their shopping out of the store without having to queue to checkout.

At least 18 of such outlets have opened in Singapore, including 12 unmanned Cheers outlets, four Pick & Go stores and, most recently, Chateraise’s first AI shop outside of Japan in Bukit Batok.

To enter stores run by Pick & Go and Chateraise, customers must first install an app, which generates a code for them to scan to enter, and displays their receipt after they leave with items from the shop.