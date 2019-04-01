StarHub streamlines pay-TV offerings, gives users more flexibility in switching channels

SINGAPORE - StarHub has revamped its pay-TV offerings by streamlining its basic groups of channels and add-on bundles into seven broad categories and allowing customers to switch between the categories any time they want.

Known as entertainment passes, these new categories are: the English Entertainment Pass, Movies Pass, Asian Entertainment Pass, Malay Entertainment Pass, Indian Entertainment Pass, Filipino Entertainment Pass and Sports Pass.

They replace the seven basic groups and over 50 add-on bundles that StarHub offered in the past, which had varying subscription fees.

Customers can switch between the seven passes at any one time through StarHub's online portal. There are no restrictions on the number of times they can switch passes.

This effectively gives customers access to all of StarHub's TV channels, though they can only watch channels from the entertainment passes they subscribed to at any one time.

For existing StarHub fibre broadband customers, a single entertainment pass is priced at $29.90 monthly with a two-year contract, while a no-contract option is available at $49.90 monthly. Those without a StarHub fibre broadband plan have to pay an additional fee of $15 monthly.

StarHub is also removing the rental charge for the first set-top box. Each additional set-top box will cost $14.90 monthly, while each additional entertainment pass costs $17.90 monthly.

In addition, customers will now receive the StarHub TV Go value-added service for free, allowing them to watch live channels at anytime, anywhere, on any device through StarHub Go. This service does not incur any local data charges for StarHub Mobile postpaid customers.

StarHub chief of consumer business group Johan Buse said: "We are pleased to remove clutter, unshackle handcuffs and enhance transparency by slashing the outdated model of basic groups, getting rid of hidden fees and removing set-top box rental charges. Hidden fees are a thing of the past - the price you see is the price you will pay.

"Over time, we are committed to introducing even more sweeping changes to delight and entertain our customers."

The move to revamp its pay-TV offerings come on the heels of StarHub's mobile plan overhaul last December, when the telco simplified its mobile plans to just three SIM-only plans.

StarHub has been working to retain customers as it migrates from the cable network to the fibre services platform. The telco will end its cable services by June 30 this year.

It has 409,000 TV subscribers, down from its peak of 545,000 subscribers in 2015.