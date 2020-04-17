StarHub offers one-off 20% rebate to subscribers affected by outages

StarHub is offering customers who were affected by Internet service disruptions on Wednesday a rebate of 20 per cent on their home broadband monthly fee.

More details will be announced later on a dedicated website where affected customers will be able to register for the one-time rebate.

In a statement released yesterday, the telco's chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos apologised for the inconvenience that the Internet outages had caused subscribers.

The outages were not caused by out-of-date equipment, capacity shortage or a cyber attack, he said, noting that "the root cause has been identified as an internal network change management process".

The Straits Times understands a network configuration problem was to blame for the disruptions.

Mr Kaliaropoulos added that the company has taken "immediate steps" to implement measures to prevent a recurrence, and that it is reviewing relevant processes.

The telco is also cooperating with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in investigations.

On Wednesday, StarHub's Internet service faced intermittent outage issues, causing disruptions to subscribers working and studying at home.

At around 11am, customers faced a 20-minute disruption to their fibre broadband services due to a fault in a piece of network equipment. In a separate incident at 3.50pm, a network issue with a domain name server that handles Internet traffic routing resulted in slow or no Internet access for customers islandwide. Services were restored by 8.20pm.

Thousands of users took to social media to complain about the issue throughout the day.