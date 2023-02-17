Fast, robust and reliable: How a smart home broadband service can enhance your digital experience

Singapore residents have the advantage of having many options for broadband providers. However, it is essential to keep in mind that not all broadband services are equal. While some may just offer a basic internet connection, StarHub's smart broadband service prioritises optimising connection speed.
With a Wi-Fi connection that remains consistent regardless of the home setup, StarHub broadband delivers a reliable, unrivalled performance so that you can work, play, and live your best digital life, lag-free.
Fast is good, but smart is better
While a fast broadband connection is often thought to be the only necessary aspect for a quality digital experience, it is crucial to have a smart broadband service that offers more than just speed.
StarHub's broadband operates in a smarter way by transmitting its Wi-Fi signals around the walls in a home, instead of through them. This allows all devices to receive a consistent and robust connection, regardless of their location in the home, so no one has to gather near the router.
The strong signal coverage is perfect for households with multiple users, such as families where everyone has a smartphone and other internet-dependent devices. Smart home appliances, like smart vacuum cleaners and lightings, can also be placed in any room and still receive a robust internet connection to remain online at all times.
Wi-Fi that stays with you anywhere at home
StarHub's smart broadband works seamlessly with the router to efficiently provide coverage over a wide area while preserving fast connection speeds. This eliminates the issue of poor signals in your home, allowing you to enjoy digital content or work efficiently from any location.
With StarHub's smart broadband, family members can be in separate rooms, using different devices, and still receive the same high-speed connection. This enables you to conduct a work video call in the study, while your kids play online games in their bedroom, and parents watch live-stream videos in the living room, all without any interruption.
No more connection bottlenecks
As high-traffic days become increasingly common, many broadband services may have trouble coping with demand, resulting in slow connections and frustrating buffering. StarHub's smart broadband, however, is engineered to prevent these connection bottlenecks by cleverly directing data through less congested frequencies, offering a consistently strong and dependable connection even during peak hours.
This feature is particularly beneficial for time-sensitive activities such as buying concert tickets or streaming live events. With StarHub, you can be confident that you will have the fast and reliable connection you require to maximise your digital experiences.
StarHub's smart broadband offers a suite of features and cutting-edge technology, including Wi-Fi 6 routers, to guarantee that you can enjoy a smooth and fast connection at competitive rates. Whether you are streaming the latest TV shows, gaming online, or working from home, StarHub's smart broadband is built to keep pace with your needs.
For more information about StarHub Broadband plans, click here.