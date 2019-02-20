Standardised billing breakdown among changes proposed in converged telecoms and media competition code

SINGAPORE - All telcos here could soon be required to provide a standardised breakdown of charges when billing customers, under new requirements proposed by the Info-communications Media Development (IMDA) on Wednesday (Feb 20).

IMDA had received feedback from consumers on how billing information can vary across service providers, with some telcos providing a more detailed breakdown than others.

Specifically, telcos will need to include charges for value-added or third-party services under the new Converged Code. The increased clarity will help facilitate the resolution of billing disputes, said IMDA.

The move is among a raft of changes IMDA is seeking views on for its proposed converged competition code in a public consultation that ends on April 17.

The Converged Code merges the existing competition and consumer protection frameworks for the telecommunication and media markets so regulation can be applied more consistently across the two sectors. The follows the enactment of the Telecommunications (Amendment) Act in February 2017.

The review is necessary given advancements in digital and information technologies such as video streaming over the Internet and the evolution of business models.

"This review seeks to... provide greater clarity to our licensees amid the fast changing digital landscape," said IMDA's deputy chief executive and director-general (Telecoms & Post) Aileen Chia.

"At the same time, the proposed changes will foster innovation in the market while safeguarding consumers' interests."

Other key changes include requiring all telecommunication and pay TV service providers here to provide consumers a summary of the key terms and conditions in their contracts at the point of subscription.

"Detrimental" mid-contract changes such as price increases or reductions of service features - currently in the Media Market Conduct Code - will also be extended to the telecommunications services under the Converged Code.

The three major telcos Singtel, M1 and StarHub are already required to do so under the current frameworks but the changes would extend the code to include virtual telcos such as Circles.Life and Zero1, which have entered the market over the last two years.