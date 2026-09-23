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ST Logistics trains workers for new roles as it ramps up warehouse automation

Frederick Wong, senior executive at ST Logistics, has learnt to manage new software and troubleshoot robotic equipment as the warehouse he works in adopts automation.

SINGAPORE – When Frederick Wong began working at ST Logistics nine years ago, filling an order meant getting behind the wheel of a forklift or pallet truck and criss-crossing warehouse aisles to retrieve goods from different shelves.

Today, the 32-year-old senior executive barely has to leave his workstation at ST Logistics’ Clementi warehouse. The facility stores supplies such as uniforms, shoes and berets for the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Automated systems now bring the goods directly to Wong and his colleagues for packing.

His job has evolved with the technology, from manually moving goods, to learning to manage new software, and troubleshooting the machines that now do much of the legwork.

“If an automated shuttle stops, for example, I can check the system to diagnose the problem. Sometimes, its sensors may have detected an obstacle even when the path is clear, so I can restart the system and get it moving again. If it is a mechanical issue that I cannot resolve, I will escalate it to our technicians,” Wong said.

He is among workers whose jobs have been redesigned as ST Logistics automates more of its operations, with training supported by the NTUC Company Training Committee Grant.

The grant funds up to 70 per cent of qualifying costs for projects that transform businesses and workers, including new equipment and software and training for redesigned jobs.

ST Logistics also worked with the Supply Chain Employees’ Union to identify roles that could be redesigned and the new skills that workers would need.

About 100 employees have been identified for training, with 40, including Wong, trained so far.

ST Logistics chief executive Loganathan Ramasamy said: “We don’t see automation as a shortcut to jobless growth, doing the same work with fewer people. That’s why our investment in AI and robotics has always come with an equal investment in our people.”

The latest technology to reshape jobs at the company is a new smart storage and retrieval system unveiled at its Clementi warehouse on Sept 23.

Standing 28m tall, the system uses 14 autonomous shuttles to store and retrieve goods from across 23 storeys of racks. Wong took about a month to learn how to operate it through company-supported training.

He said: “The new system is on a different scale – more shuttles, more levels, more complexity – and it demands a much higher level of skill to operate.”

It replaces a system of three automated cranes that moved between seven aisles. The smaller shuttles move within the storage racks themselves, slotting underneath pallets to pick them up and transport them through the system.

Doing away with the space needed for the cranes and their aisles has allowed ST Logistics to increase storage capacity by more than 20 per cent without expanding the warehouse .

Hamarian Mohamad, senior vice-president of homeland security at ST Logistics, said: “The system is able to hold up to 10,600 pallets – a significant increase in density compared with our earlier system, achieved entirely within the same physical footprint.”

ST Logistics invested at least $10 million in the new system, which took about a year to build and became operational in August. It worked with technology company Lenovo on the project, including on the software that coordinates the shuttles and tracks where pallets of goods are stored.

Lenovo had deployed similar technology in its own warehouse operations in China about a decade ago.

The 28m-tall system which uses autonomous shuttles has increased storage capacity by more than 20 per cent. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The system also uses artificial intelligence to optimise where goods are stored, placing frequently needed items, based on demand, closer to the front.

Lenovo Singapore general manager Nigel Lee said: “It tracks where pallets are, manages shuttle traffic and optimises how retrieval tasks are sequenced.

“As demand shifts, the system can recalculate the fastest retrieval path rather than continuing with a fixed sequence.”

The number of pallets moved each hour has increased from about 10 to more than 70, as the shuttles move faster than the cranes they replaced. AI helps determine the shortest routes to take.

ST Logistics is considering rolling out the new automated system to a few of its other warehouses.