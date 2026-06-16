What are must-have apps for China travel? When should I set them up?

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In June 2025, China overtook Japan as the top travel destination for Singaporeans, according to YouTrip. The trend has continued into 2026.

SINGAPORE – China is one of the most popular travel destinations for Singaporeans with its affordable eats and airfares.

In June 2025, China overtook Japan as the top travel destination for Singaporeans, according to multi-currency digital wallet YouTrip.

The trend has continued into 2026. In the first quarter of the year, flights to China were the most popular, according to data from Trip.com.

But unlike many countries, it is not a place for travellers to figure things out as they go.

As identification documents and facial scanning are necessary to access the digital economy – from e-wallets and communication apps to ride-hailing apps – it helps to be prepared.

The Straits Times explains what must be done before heading to the airport.

1. What are the essential apps to download and services to apply before visiting China?

WeChat and Alipay, available on Apple’s app store and the Google Play Store, are must-haves. They are mega-apps that allow users to send messages, make payments and hail rides.

To pay for goods and services, activate the QR code scanners in WeChat and Alipay to scan merchants’ QR codes. Travellers may link their debit or credit cards to WeChat Pay and Alipay to fund their purchases. Note that transactions above 200 yuan (S$38) incur a 3 per cent transaction fee.

To avoid the fee, DBS Bank customers can top up funds in their WeChat Pay e-wallets directly from their DBS bank accounts. Meanwhile, OCBC Bank customers can scan WeChat Pay, Alipay, and UnionPay merchant QR codes in China to make payment directly through the OCBC app.

The QR code scanners in WeChat and Alipay are also important for accessing restaurant menus and adding new contacts. The built-in cameras in smartphones cannot be used to scan restaurant menus and add contacts.

An integrated DiDi ride-hailing feature within WeChat and Alipay apps lets travellers hail a ride and pay for the ride within the same app.

Wayfinding will be more rewarding with Chinese-made apps such as Amap and Baidu Maps. While the Google Maps app works in China, buildings, shops and sites of interest may be plotted inaccurately, or not at all.

Data roaming plans by local telcos such as Singtel, StarHub, M1 and Simba let travellers access the internet in China with ease. Alternatively, travellers may buy eSIMs on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee.

2. Can I set up these apps when I land in China?

It is best to download and set up the apps in Singapore before arriving in China as verification approvals may take hours.

Many services, including WeChat, Alipay and DiDi, require additional passport and facial verification. Without these, the apps will not work in China – even if users have been using these apps successfully in their home countries.

On WeChat, for instance, users need to provide their full name, gender, country of residence and identity number, complete with a photo of their passport and facial scan. These details can be completed by going to the ID info tab under the wallet section of their profile.

Alipay users can complete the verification by tapping on identity info in the settings of the app.

3. What should I do if I forget to set up these apps before reaching China?

Alipay accounts can still be verified while users are in China. If users are roaming in China with their home telco, they can complete the necessary verification by tapping on identification info in the settings of the app.

Otherwise, look for free Wi-Fi at the airport in China, which would also require authentication via passport details. Be prepared to wait several hours for the verification to be approved.

Users who do not verify their WeChat accounts before arriving in China may need to fulfil yet another layer of verification involving third-party vouching by an existing WeChat user. This is required to activate WeChat Pay or unblock account restrictions due to China’s strict real-name registration laws and anti-fraud and anti-money-laundering regulations.

4. Will I have access to social media, work and communication apps that I use regularly?

Using data roaming plans by local telcos such as Singtel, StarHub, M1 and Simba will give users access to apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and Google Drive.

eSIM users need to look out for listings that explicitly state the supported apps in China. International eSIM providers such as Airalo and Nomad give access to foreign platforms and apps, while Chinese eSIM providers are subjected to the country’s restrictions.

Data roaming services by local telcos and international e-SIM services typically route traffic through through Singapore or other neighbouring countries to circumvent the firewall.

Hotel Wi-Fi does not provide access to these apps as the country’s mandatory firewall restricts access to foreign platforms. Installing a virtual private network, however, will allow users to bypass the firewall.