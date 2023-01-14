Spotify down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 38,000 affected users from the US at the peak of the disruption. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
NEW YORK - Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 38,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform’s current status, said on Twitter. REUTERS

