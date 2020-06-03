Soup up your kitchen with these gadgets

Many here are cooking up a storm at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supermarkets have seen brisk sales of groceries, while online searches of cooking-related keywords have surged significantly.

Here are five high-tech accessories to upgrade your kitchen to the next level.

1. Drop Scale

$182 from Lazada.sg

Unlike other kinds of cooking, you cannot wing it in baking. One has to be precise with the ingredients, temperatures and cooking time, which is why baking is often described as a science.

Hence, it is helpful to have a smart gadget like the Drop Scale.

This Bluetooth-enabled weighing scale lets you weigh one ingredient after another as you add them to your bowl.

Its companion app (available for iOS and Android) guides you through recipes step by step and even suggests ingredient substitutes in the right amounts.

The app can also be used with certain connected devices from other kitchen appliance makers, including Bosch, Electrolux and Kenwood.

2. Anova Precision Cooker Nano

$189 from anovaculinary.com

You are missing out if you have not tried sous vide cooking, a culinary technique that produces juicy and tender results through cooking vacuum-sealed bags of food in a temperature-controlled water bath for an extended period of time.

If you are a first-time sous vide home chef, try the Anova Nano immersion circulator, which maintains a water bath at a constant temperature.

Unlike Anova's higher-end models that support both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the entry-level Nano only has Bluetooth, so you will not receive any notifications from it if you leave your home.

But the Nano gets the job done. Moreover, it uses the same smartphone app (available on iOS and Android) - filled with recipes as well as guides on recommended temperatures and cooking times - as other Anova devices.

3. Google Nest Hub

$129 from store.google.com/sg

You will never have to cook alone with the Google Nest Hub smart display as a digital sous chef to help you in the kitchen.

Ask the Nest Hub's built-in Google Assistant to search for recipes online and have it read out the instructions step by step according to your voice prompts.

The smart display can also convert measurement units, function as a timer, and play music or podcasts to entertain you while you dice the carrots.

And when it is time for dinner, round up the family by using the Nest Hub to broadcast a voice message to the other Google Home devices in your home.

4. NutriChef Smart Bluetooth thermometer

$36 from Amazon.sg

Cook your steak to your desired doneness - rare, medium or well-done - by monitoring its internal temperature using the NutriChef Smart Bluetooth thermometer.

Once the meat reaches the set temperature, the thermometer sends an alert to your smartphone. It comes with an 81cm cable that lets you leave the heat-sensitive Bluetooth transmitter a safe distance from the heat.

The temperature probe and cable can withstand temperatures of up to 250 deg C so you can leave them in the grill or oven.

5. Perfect Drink Pro smart scale

$151 from Amazon.sg

With bars and pubs unlikely to reopen soon, perhaps you should be your own bartender.

Instead of learning how to mix a drink from a website or video, try the Perfect Drink Pro smart scale.

Paired with the Perfect Drink app (available on iOS and Android), this Bluetooth-enabled smart scale suggests the drinks you can make based on what you have on hand.

Once you have chosen a recipe from its database of over 400 recipes, the scale measures the ingredient in real time as you pour and tells you when to stop. It can also readjust the recipe if you pour too much of an ingredient.