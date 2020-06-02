Soup up your kitchen with these five smart gadgets

Many here are cooking up a storm at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supermarkets have seen brisk sales of groceries while online searches of cooking-related keywords have surged significantly.

Assuming you have already outfitted your kitchen with essential tools such as pots, pans, knives and cutting boards, here are five high-tech accessories to upgrade your kitchen to the next level:

Anova Precision Cooker Nano



PHOTO: ANOVA APPLIED ELECTRONICS, INC



$189 from anovaculinary.com, Lazada

You are missing out if you haven't tried sous vide, a culinary technique that produces juicy and tender results through cooking vacuum-sealed bags of food in a temperature-controlled water bath for an extended period of time.

If you are a first-time sous vide home chef, try the Anova Nano immersion circulator, which maintains its water bath at a constant temperature.

Unlike Anova's higher-end models that support both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the entry-level Nano only has Bluetooth, so you won't receive any notifications from it if you leave your home.

But the Nano will get the job done. Moreover, it uses the same smartphone app - filled with curated recipes, as well as guides on recommended temperatures and cooking times - as the other Anova devices.

Drop Scale



PHOTO: ADAPTICS LIMITED



$182 from Lazada

Unlike other kinds of cooking, you can't wing it in baking. One has to be precise with the ingredients, temperatures and cooking time, which is why baking is often described as a science.

Hence, it is helpful to use a smart scale like the Drop Scale.

This Bluetooth-enabled weighing scale lets you weigh one ingredient after another as you add them to your bowl.

Its companion app (available for iOS and Android) guides you through recipes step by step and will even suggest ingredient substitutes in the right amounts. The app can also be used with certain connected devices from other kitchen appliance makers such as Bosch, Electroux and Kenwood.

Google Nest Hub



PHOTO: GOOGLE



$129 from Lazada, Shopee

You'll never have to cook alone with the Google Nest Hub smart display as a digital sous-chef to help you in the kitchen.

Ask the Nest Hub's built-in Google Assistant to search for recipes online and have it read out the instructions step by step according to your voice prompts.

The smart display can also convert measurement units, function as a timer and play music or podcasts to entertain you while you dice the carrots.

And when it's time for dinner, round up the family by using the Nest Hub to broadcast a voice message to the other Google Home devices in your home.

NutriChef Smart Bluetooth thermometer



PHOTO: NUTRICHEF KITCHEN, LLC



$36 from Amazon, Lazada

Cook your steak to your desired doneness - rare, medium or well-done - by monitoring its internal temperature using the NutriChef Smart Bluetooth thermometer.

Once the meat reaches the set temperature, the thermometer sends an alert to your smartphone. It comes with a 32-inch cable that lets you leave the heat-sensitive Bluetooth transmitter a safe distance from the heat.

The temperature probe and the cable can withstand temperatures of up to 250 degrees Celsius - so you can leave them in the grill or oven.

Perfect Drink Pro smart scale



PHOTO: PERFECT COMPANY



$151 from Amazon, Lazada

With bars and pubs unlikely to re-open soon, perhaps you should be your own bartender.

Instead of learning how to mix a drink from a website or a video, try the Perfect Drink Pro smart scale.

Paired with the Perfect Drink app (available on iOS and Android), this Bluetooth-enabled smart scale suggests the drinks you can make based on what you have on hand.

Once you have chosen a recipe from its database of over 400 recipes, the scale measures the ingredient in real time as you pour and tells you when to stop. It can also re-adjust the recipe if you overpoured an ingredient.