Solutions that store your digital way of life

What’s in a name? When it comes to leading flash memory producer KIOXIA, it is everything.

The name KIOXIA is a combination of the Japanese word kioku (memory) and the Greek word axia (value), poetically expressing the idea of how memories are invaluable. KIOXIA understands that photos and videos can hold emotional value for people and its mission is to support your memories so they stay beautiful — and protected — through its wide range of memory products.

KIOXIA is the former Toshiba Memory, who invented NAND flash memory in 1987. The flash memory was readily adopted by the world over and now, nearly all removable memory cards, from USB drives to secure digital (SD) cards, use NAND flash technology.

With its BiCS FLASH 3D technology, KIOXIA has maintained its position as a leader of storage products today.

Here are the reasons opting for KIOXIA memory products is the right choice for you.

1. Wide range of memory products



The wide-range of NAND memory storage products by KIOXIA. PHOTO: KIOXIA



KIOXIA operates the biggest NAND flash factory in the world, other than supplying the NAND flash chips to enterprises, they are also making all types of NAND memory storage products for consumers such as solid state drives (SSD), memory cards and USB flash drives. With such a wide range of products, it has something for everyone.

SSDs

Are you a gamer? KIOXIA offers SATA or NVMe SSDs for gaming desktops. Want to upgrade your notebook? The computing power aids your productivity.

Avid photographer or online trailblazer? KIOXIA memory cards use the latest flash knowhow that go into the digital cameras and smartphones you depend on. Its smart storage enables sharp photos and videos, and stable data.

Cloud computing letting you down? KIOXIA USB flash drives make file transfers between devices, whether for school or work projects, super simple.

2. Top quality flash memory



KIOXIA's Yokkaichi Plant in Japan. PHOTO: KIOXIA



All KIOXIA NAND chips are made in Japan. In fact, it has the world’s largest, state-of-the-art memory fabrication plant in the city of Yokkaichi, established in 1992. Flash memory is used in all KIOXIA storage cards. And stringent quality control ensures sterling quality products.

That’s why the EXCERIA range is more than storage: it is the definition of excellence in a memory product, whether it’s for gaming systems, digital cameras or smartphones.

3. Upgrade your game



PHOTO: KIOXIA



Whether you are a hardcore gamer or just an enthusiast, you never want to be outclassed. You do not want your gaming prowess to be limited by sub-standard storage bandwidth. The EXCERIA PLUS SSD series offers game-changing storage and speed.

A newly designed eight-channel controller harnesses the full potential of its BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory, giving you enthusiast-class PCIe® performance. The 3,400 MB/s sequential read speed means you have the bandwidth to excel. And the latest NVMe™ 1.3c technology it uses reduces latency between your SSD and your CPU, so your game blazes on. This new series offers up to 2TB of capacity in a form so slim, it plugs directly into the motherboard, reducing cable clutter.

4. Room for speed



PHOTO: KIOXIA



As an action, sports or drone photography fan, you want to keep up with the bursts of the moment as they happen. You never want to miss the grimace of defeat or the grin of victory.

Enter KIOXIA’S EXCERIA PLUS microSD memory cards. The card’s blazing fast read speeds of up to 100 MB/s and write speeds of up to 85 MB/s means you can keep up with the action around you. When you’re done shooting, you’ll enjoy quick file transfers.

KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS microSD Memory Cards use BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory technology to deliver higher capacities and which allows ample storage of your fast-action photos and videos. With a 256GB memory card, you can pack in 38,510 photos (18MP) and up to 1,490 minutes of full HD video (21Mbps). And, you can also store up to 314 minutes of 4K video (100Mbps), thanks to a special speed class.

All that in the 256GB EXCERIA PLUS microSD? Now, imagine what the 512GB EXCERIA PLUS microSD can do.

5. Here’s something for the professionals



PHOTO: KIOXIA



For a professional photographer, megapixels are as important as super fast memory cards. You need a memory card that is in sync with the processing power of your camera, so every shot is captured for posterity.

Enter the EXCERIA PRO SD cards. Equivalent to Video Speed Class90, the EXCERIA PRO SD provides a minimum data transfer speed of 90 MB/s. It also supports 8K video recording for digital cameras with ever-higher picture quality and performance.

Look out for the EXCERIA PRO SD card coming out in Q3 2020.

6. Transfer data without a wireless network



PHOTO: KIOXIA



Besides memory cards for phones and cameras, KIOXIA also produces USB flash drives, which are your ever-ready data mates when you cannot get onto the cloud. Just plug the drive into your laptop or desktop, transfer data over and you are done. As handy for school as it is for office work.

For reliable storage cards that let you keep your memories beautiful, choose KIOXIA.