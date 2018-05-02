Vivo launches X21 smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner

SINGAPORE - Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the X21, an Android smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Singapore is the first market in South-east Asia to sell the Vivo X21, which becomes available this Saturday (May 5) at $799. It will be available through telcos M1 and StarHub and other authorised retailers.

The Vivo X21 has the fingerprint scanner under its 6.28-inch display. This is unusual as smartphones typically have their fingerprint sensor at the back of the device or below the screen. To unlock the X21, users simply need to touch their finger to the circular on-screen fingerprint prompt. It can also be unlocked via facial recognition.

Vivo first demonstrated the in-display fingerprint scanning technology during the CES 2018 tradeshow earlier in January. The X21 is Vivo's second smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, after the Vivo X20 Plus UD.



ST PHOTO: VINCENT CHANG



"We are pleased to offer the X21, which carries a world-first fingerprint technology along with AI (artificial intelligence) features to provide users with an intuitive mobile experience. The X21 delivers on our promise to bring the best from Vivo's global product range to discerning consumers in Singapore," said Mr Liu Hong Bin, chief executive officer of Vivo Singapore.

Like many smartphones launched this year, the X21 sports an Apple iPhone X-like notch at the top of its Super Amoled screen. Vivo says that the X21 offers a wider viewing experience because of its 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. In comparison, the iPhone X's screen-to-body ratio is around 82 per cent while the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is 84 per cent.

The X21 has dual rear cameras that can recognise certain scenarios, such as portraits, night and sports. The cameras also automatically adjusts the settings for optimal results. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo also announced that home-grown singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono will be its music ambassador for Singapore. "I'm a huge tech nerd and it is always great to find a device that fits your daily needs. Its headphone jack just means one less device to carry around, and I can use my existing headphones with this device," Mr Hartono said.