Tech review: Should you get Apple iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will be available this Friday (Sept 20).

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 replaces the iPhone XR, while the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone Pro Max succeeds the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively.

All of the new iPhones do not come with a USB-C port, reverse wireless charging and 5G as rumoured. But the iPhone 11 Pro models will come with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable and a 18W USB-C fast charger.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max share the same specifications except for size and weight, due to the difference in screen size.

We have the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max for review. Here's how they stack up against each other.

CAMERA

The updated rear camera system of the new iPhones is probably the biggest differentiator between them and their predecessors.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max both have an additional ultra wide-angle camera over their predecessors. For the iPhone 11, it goes with the rear wide-angle camera also found on the iPhone XR. For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it goes with the rear wide-angle/telephoto camera setup found on the iPhone XS Max.

I like that the new camera interface now tells you the focal length of the lens, from 13mm (ultra wide-angle) to 26mm (wide-angle) and 52mm (telephoto), when zooming into your subject.

However, I would have preferred to have the telephoto camera over the ultra wide-angle camera for the iPhone 11.

The ultra wide-angle camera is great for landscape photography or party shots when you want to get more people into the frame. However, I think the telephoto camera would be useful in more situations, like trying to get a nice portrait of your friend or zooming into that pretty street cat.

With the iPhone 11, you can only use the wide-angle camera for portraits, which might be a tad wide at times, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max can use both the wide-angle and telephoto camera.

The other big new feature is the Night mode. This is something that is lacking in previous iPhones, and that Android smartphone makers, especially Google with its Pixel 3, have been doing quite well in.

Unlike Google's Night Sight mode, the Night mode in iPhone 11 Pro Max is automatic. It will recognise the night scene and takes a longer exposure - usually no more than three seconds - to capture the photo. However, you can opt to lengthen the exposure.

I am pretty impressed with the results from the Night mode. The night scene photos by both iPhone 11 models offer very high dynamic range with sharp details in the dark areas while keeping the highlights from being over-exposed. Image noise levels are also kept reasonably low.

On the downside, there is no Night mode for the ultra wide-angle camera. Thus, no luck there if you want to shoot an ultra wide-angle landscape night scene of the aurora borealis.

Other improvements in the cameras include a new monochrome white background portrait mode, 4K video recording at 60 frames per cent and slow-motion selfies, or slofies as Apple coins it. Slofies are fun, but I don't see myself taking them often.

DESIGN

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are practically replicas of their predecessors. The main difference is the squarish rear camera module to accommodate the extra camera.

The iPhone 11 features the same aluminium and glass chassis as its predecessor. It comes in six colours including two new ones - green (version tested) and purple.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in silver, gold, space-grey and a new midnight green (version) colour. Its chassis consists of a stainless steel band with a new rear glass back that has a textured matte finish.

I like this matte finish, as it makes the iPhone 11 Pro Max less slippery than the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS Max.

The midnight green colour looks really similar to the space-grey one. Only at certain angles can you see a wee bit of olive-green shade to it. But I prefer it over my old favourite space-grey as it looks more unique.

The screen notch of both iPhones - which houses the TrueDepth camera - is pretty prominent compared to tiny hole-punch camera space used by some flagship Android smartphones. But none of these Android smartphones have the sophisticated Face ID technology of the TrueDepth camera.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is said to be water resistant to a depth of 4m for up to 30 minutes, while the iPhone 11 can survive submersion at a depth of 2m for 30 minutes.

In terms of handling, the iPhone 11 is certainly better for one-handed use compared to the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max. In fact, I think the iPhone 11 hits a sweet spot between screen size and handling.

DISPLAY

The iPhone 11 features the same 6.1-inch LCD touchscreen display, or what Apple calls Liquid Retina display, as the iPhone XR.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max uses the new Super Retina XDR display (XDR stands for "extreme dynamic range") with a contrast ratio of 2,000,000: 1 (compared to the iPhone 11's 1,400: 1).

The iPhone 11 Pro Max's display also has a higher pixel density and maximum brightness (800 nits compared to the iPhone 11's 625 nits).

Pictures look more natural and sharper on the iPhone 11 Max Pro's display, while I find the iPhone 11's display to be colder, or more blue.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max's display uses software-based Haptic Touch - found in the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 - instead of the hardware-based 3D Touch of its predecessor. The downside of using Haptic Touch is the around one second lag required to pull up the shortcuts from an app's icon.

Both displays are great to look with high dynamic range movies, such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

SPEED

Both iPhones use Apple's new six-core A13 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest central processing unit and graphics processing unit currently used in a smartphone.

In the GeekBench 4 benchmark tests, the iPhone 11 scored 5,466 points in the single-core test and 13,689 points in the multi-core test, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max's score is slightly higher at 5,491 (single-core) and 14,070 (multi-core) points.

By comparison, the iPhone XS Max scored 4,779 (single-core) and 11,366 (multi-core) points. And Samsung's impressive Galaxy Note10+ scored 4,513 (single-core) and 10,646 (multi-core) points.

In real life use, all the apps start instantly and run effortlessly on both iPhones. Playing shooter games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile feels as smooth as playing them on my PC gaming rig. Not to mention, augmented reality (AR) games, such as Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, play smoothly too.

When playing top-notch racing games such as Asphalt 9: Legends, the game's graphics look crisp and well-textured on both iPhones.

BATTERY LIFE

In our usual video loopback battery stress test,

the iPhone 11 lasted 11 hours and 20 minutes, while the iPhone 11 Max Pro lasted a whopping 13 hours 10 minutes. In the same test, the iPhone XR lasted 10 hours and 50 minutes, while the iPhone XS Max lasted 10 hours and 20 minutes.

Your battery mileage will of course depend on your usage habits. Mine mostly revolve around replying to email messages and checking my various social media apps constantly throughout the day. During the review, I found the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max having around 50 and 65 per cent in battery life left at the end a work day, respectively.

IPHONE 11 OR 11 PRO MAX?

If you are using the iPhone XR or XS Max, it probably does not make sense to upgrade. But for those using the iPhone X and earlier models, upgrading to this latest generation of iPhones should be an easy choice.

For most users, I think the iPhone 11 should suffice with its cheaper price tag and easier one-handed use.

But if you want a larger and better display and more versatility when taking photos, then the iPhone 11 Pro Max is for you. I know I will pay the extra moolah for it.

APPLE IPHONE 11

FOR

- Most affordable new iPhone

- Fast performance

- Ultra wide-angle camera useful

- Superb night mode

AGAINST

- Practically same design as iPhone XR

- Screen looks colder

- Night mode not available on ultra wide-angle

SPECS

PRICE: $1,149 (64GB), $1,219 (128GB), $1,389 (256GB, version tested)

PROCESSOR: A13 Bionic six-core chip with embedded neural engine

SCREEN: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (1,792 x 828 pixels), 326 pixels per inch

CAMERAS: 12-megapixel rear dual cameras (ultra wide-angle f/2.4, wide-angle f/1.8), TrueDepth Camera (12-megapixel front-facing camera, f/2.2)

WEIGHT: 194g

RATING

FEATURES: 4/5

DESIGN: 4/5

PERFORMANCE: 5/5

BATTERY LIFE: 4.5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4.5/5

OVERALL: 4/5

Apple iPhone 11 Max Pro

FOR

- Excellent rear triple-camera setup

- Ultra wide-angle camera useful

- Rear matte finish reduces slippage

- Superb night mode

AGAINST

- Practically same design as iPhone XS Max

- Night mode not available on ultra wide-angle

- Expensive

SPECS

PRICE: $1,799 (64GB), $2,039 (256GB), $2,349 (512GB, version tested)

PROCESSOR: A13 Bionic six-core chip with embedded neural engine

SCREEN: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR (2,688 x 1,242 pixels), CAMERAS: 12-megapixel rear triple cameras (ultra wide-angle f/2.4, wide-angle f/1.8, telephoto f/2.0), TrueDepth Camera (12-megapixel front-facing camera, f/2.2)

WEIGHT: 226g

RATING

FEATURES: 4.5/5

DESIGN: 5/5

PERFORMANCE: 5/5

BATTERY LIFE: 5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4.5/5 [ST Tech Editor's Choice]