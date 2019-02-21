Samsung unveils folding phone with Galaxy Fold

SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung unveils its most anticipated smartphone with the Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone during a media event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a smartphone with a 4.6-inch (1,960 x 840 pixels) cover display when folded but unfolds into a 7.3-inch (2,152 x 1,536 pixels) tablet.

The Fold uses a hidden hinge system - multiple interlocking gears - which allows the Galaxy Fold to change from phone to tablet modes.

When used as a tablet, the Galaxy F allows for three app multi-tasking on the same screen.

The Galaxy F has three cameras on its rear, two cameras at its front and a single cover camera.

"It (Galaxy F) breaks new ground because it answers the skeptics who said that innovation of smartphones is over," said Mr DJ Koh, Samsung IT and Mobile CEO, during the presentation.

The Galaxy Fold features 512GB of Universal Flash Storage 3.0 for twice faster speed than conventional flash storage and 12GB of system.

Available in LTE and 5G models, the Galaxy F will be available in US from April 26 with prices starting at US$1,980. Local availability and pricing are not available at the moment.

But this is not the first consumer foldable smartphone. The honour goes to Royole Pai Flex launched last year. Huawei and Xiaomi are also expected to unveil their foldable smartphones at the end of the month during Mobile World Congress 2019.