Oppo launches triple-camera R17 Pro smartphone

SINGAPORE - Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched the R17 Pro, an Android smartphone that comes with three rear cameras, two batteries and one in-display fingerprint scanner. Singapore will be the first market outside China to sell the Oppo R17 Pro.

Pre-orders for the R17 Pro start from November 3 at $999 and it will be available from November 10.

The standard R17 model, which has two rear cameras and a less-powerful processor will go on sale from October 6 at $699.

Both R17 models share a similar chassis with a glass back that changes colour when viewed at different angles. Both also sport a small waterdrop-shaped notch at the top of its 6.4-inch Amoled screen to accommodate the front camera. Under this screen is an in-display fingerprint scanner.

They are the first few smartphones to use the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 technology. The new glass is said to be able to withstand a drop from up to 1m on a rough surface for a total of 15 times, double that of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The key difference between the two R17 models is in the rear cameras. The main 12-megapixel camera on the R17 Pro has a variable aperture (F1.5 to F2.4) design that can automatically adjust to the lighting conditions. For instance, the camera could let in more light in a dark environment to capture a clearer image. It also has a 20-megapixel secondary camera.

In comparison, the standard R17 has a 16-megapixel main camera with a fixed F1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

The R17 Pro also has a third time-of-flight, or TOF, camera that can be used to capture 3-D depth data for augmented reality applications.

Another difference between the two models is the time taken to charge them. The R17 Pro supports Oppo's SuperVOOC flash charging technology that is said to take 10 minutes to charge the phone by 40 per cent. This feature is enabled by the dual-battery (1,850mAh each for a total capacity of 3,700mAh) design in the R17 Pro. Meanwhile, the R17 supports the slower VOOC feature that takes around 30 minutes to charge from zero to 75 per cent.

The R17 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with advanced artificial intelligence features and has 8GB of system memory. The R17 has a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and has 6GB of system memory. Both models have 128GB of internal storage but lack a microSD card slot.