Huawei's Mate 30 showcases impressive professional video-shooting capabilities

MUNICH- Huawei's new Mate 30 Pro phone is the latest device to hit the market to showcase its capability to deliver top quality video footage as user-generated smartphone content becomes increasingly popular.

The Mate 30 Pro's advanced Leica quad-camera system can do everything from shoot 4K time-lapse videos in ultra wide-angle mode to ultra slow-motion videos with 7680 frames per second - the highest for any smartphone.

It also supports real-time bokeh video shoots, which blur out the backgrounds in scenes to make the videos appear more dynamic.

Huawei consumer business group chief executive Richard Yu, who unveiled the device at the Rethink Possibilities event in Munich on Thursday (Sept 19), said: "You do not have to carry bulky video cameras anymore. This is as good as professional cameras."

Huawei's launch of the Mate 30 Pro's top-of-the-line video shooting tools comes hot on the heels of competitors Samsung and Apple, which recently launched the Note10+ and iPhone 11 Pro phones amid heavy promotions of their own pro-video capturing capabilities.

While it remains to be seen which device will ultimately come out tops in this category, there has been much buzz over how the 5G version of Huawei's Mate 30 Pro is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset, which is the Chinese firm's most sophisticated smartphone SoC (system on a chip) to date.

It is also the industry's first and only integrated chipset with a built-in 5G modem, promising much faster 5G experience and higher processing powers.

Mr Thomas Husson, vice-president and principal analyst at market research company Forrester, said the Mate 30 phones "demonstrate Huawei's technology leadership".

For heavy users, the Mate 30 phones could also prove to be a good option as they boast large batteries - the Mate 30 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Mate 30 has a 4,200 mAh battery. Both are also powered by 40W "supercharge" technology, which allows users to charge their phones up to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Users who have no interest in high-quality videos but still want to enjoy all of these benefits with just still photos, the cheaper Mate 30 phone's triple-camera system will be the answer.

One of the three cameras on this phone is the 40-megapixel super sensing camera, which allows users to capture sharper and clearer pictures than ever before in low light.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be available in Singapore later this year with pricing and availability to be confirmed.