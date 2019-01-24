Honor View20 with hole-punch display and 48MP camera available from $699

SINGAPORE - Honor, the sub-brand of Chinese manufacturer Huawei, has launched its flagship View20 smartphone in Singapore.

It is one of the first smartphones to have a hole-punch display, where the front camera peers out of a circular cut-out at the corner of the screen.

Compared to the screen notch popularised by the Apple iPhone X, the hole-punch display takes up less screen real estate. Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphones with a similar hole-punch display next month.

The View20 has a 6.4-inch LCD screen with a 4.5mm hole for its 25-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera. It has a striking glass back with a V-shaped colour gradient and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Android smartphone is also one of the first in the market to sport a 48MP rear camera using Sony's new image sensor. This camera allows you to take high-resolution (8,000 x 6,000 pixels) photos with lots of detail. But the main benefit of this high-resolution camera is that it can produce a good-looking 12MP photo, using a technique called pixel binning that combines the image data from adjacent pixels into one.

It has a second time-of-flight rear camera that measures the distance between objects for depth sensing and 3-D scanning applications.

Powering the View20 is Huawei's latest Kirin 980 processor, which is found in flagship devices such as the Mate 20 Pro. There are two variants available - the $699 model has 6GB of system memory and 128GB of internal storage while the $829 version has 8GB of system memory and 256GB of internal storage.

Honor also launched the budget Honor 10 Lite ($288), a 6.2-inch smartphone with a conventional but small teardrop-shaped screen notch, a mid-range Kirin 710 processor, 3GB of system memory and 64GB of internal storage.

Also unveiled today are two wearables - the Honor Watch Magic ($199)smartwatch with a 1.2-inch display and the Honor Band 4 ($59) fitness tracker that can monitor heart rate, steps taken, sleep quality and even swimming laps.

All the new Honor smartphones and wearables will be available online at Qoo10, Lazada and Shopee, selected Gain City outlets and other authorised retailers today (Jan 24).