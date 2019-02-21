First look: Samsung Galaxy S10+

SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung's Galaxy S10 series, the worst-kept secret of the mobile industry, is finally out.

While the new smartphones made a good first impression, there is a sense of deja-vu. Here's why.

The Galaxy S10 series consists of the 5.8-inch S10e, 6.1-inch S10 and the 6.4-inch S10+. A 5G model is also in the works.

While I had a brief hands-on with all the Galaxy S10 smartphones (except the 5G version), I spent the most time with the Galaxy S10+.

I confess. I always prefer smartphones with bigger displays, a thing that comes with age when your eyesight is failing.

Besides, the S10+ is the flagship of the flagship. It comes with all the bells and whistles, such as an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing cameras and triple rear cameras. That's why I can't take my hands off it.

But when I first held the S10+ in my hands, it feltfamiliar. In terms of overall design, it looks and feels like the Galaxy S9+ all over again.

Of course, the S10+ - like the other two models - now has the "trending" hole-punch camera. But it is deja-vu again, as the recently-launched Honor View20 has something similar.

Nonetheless, with the hole-punch camera (or dual cameras for the S10+), it allows the S10+'s front to have an edge-to-edge curved display.

And its 6.4-inch Amoled display looks utterly gorgeous. Any content shown on this screen just looks fantastic.

In addition, I like the S10+'s rear triple-camera system, which is deja-vu again as a similar feature has been used in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the LG V40 ThinQ smartphones.

The triple-camera system allows you to optically zoom from ultra-wide to telephoto (0.5x to 2x optical zoom). It gives you much flexibility in composing photos, as you know you would not be losing image quality as a result of zooming in to your subjects.

Of course, I would only know the quality of the photos until I get the review unit. But Samsung smartphone cameras have always been right up there with the best, so I am not worried.

However, in my haste due to time constraints, I forgot to try the S10+ dual front-facing camera. Only the S10+ has a dual front-facing camera in the S10 series. The major difference is the addition of the RGB Depth camera.

As its name implies, the RGB Depth camera senses depth and allows for better live autofocusing as well as bokeh effect. But it is similar to what we have seen on the Apple iPhone X series.

The S10 series now has the Wireless PowerShare feature that lets it wirelessly charge another supported device. But again, I think I have seen this feature somewhere. Yes, the Mate 20 Pro already has something like that.

I tried this feature with the S10+. Swipe down on the front screen to access the control panel, activate the Wireless PowerShare and place a supported smartphone, for instance an S10e, at its rear to start charging the S10e.

However, the Wireless PowerShare goes a step further by allowing the S10 smartphones to act like a wireless charging pad when connected to a regular charger. It charges itself as well as a supported device wirelessly.

There is one thing that Samsung has introduced in S10+ as the world's first - its in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Other smartphones use in-display optical fingerprint sensor that recognises a 2-D image of your fingerprint. But an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor recognises a 3-D image of your fingerprint, which is thus more secure and less susceptible to spoofing.

I tried the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor during the demo, and it works as advertised. I could get into the main screen almost instantly when I placed my thumb on the display. The display will indicate where to place your finger or thumb.

Deja-vu might not be a bad thing, as it seems like Samsung has gathered all the best "trending" features in the smartphone world and put them all into the S10+.