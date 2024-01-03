Slim, lightweight and almost crease-free: How the Oppo Find N3 aims to transform the market

It was an intense discussion about movies that would change the course of a top smartphone maker in China.

Mr Zhou Yibao, a young rising star at phone maker OPPO, had to convince his CEO on why their company needed to make a new class of premium smartphones.

OPPO had built its success on affordable mainstream smartphones, but Mr Zhou believed the company’s future was in high-end foldables that could open up into a tablet-sized device.

However, it was 2019 and the first foldable smartphones from other makers were viewed as heavy, thick and gimmicky by consumers. They failed to take off in sales.

The engineering-trained Mr Zhou saw things differently.

Mr Zhou, now the director of the flagship foldable phone division at OPPO, said: “My CEO likes to watch movies and I asked him whether he would rather watch a movie at a regular cinema or an IMAX cinema with a bigger screen.”

“He said ‘IMAX’ and I said ‘That’s why we should make foldable phones.’”

“He was surprised and I explained that our eyes naturally desire bigger and better visuals. For example, many families now have 70-inch, 80-inch or even 100-inch televisions.”

“People want their entertainment on bigger, not smaller screens.”

To satisfy this innate desire for larger displays, smartphones have gradually increased in size over the years but they have hit a size plateau at about 6.5 inches in diameter.

Added Mr Zhou: “Our hands won’t grow to accommodate larger phones, but our eyes still demand more. At that point, my CEO agreed with me that foldable phones were the way to go.”

“OPPO then decided to go all in with foldables.”

To Mr Zhou and the OPPO team, they saw foldable phones as solving a bigger problem – reversing declining smartphone sales around the world.