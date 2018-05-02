Singtel, Razer in e-payment tie-up to unify cashless payments in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - Telco Singtel and gaming peripheral firm Razer are coming together in a tie-up that both firms hope will create the largest e-payment network in South-east Asia.

They plan to link their respective e-payment systems to create an interoperable network which allows credits from one system to be accepted in another.

Razer made a proposal to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in August last year to deliver a nationwide cashless system.

Singtel and Razer also plan to jointly organise e-sport events and content to target the telco's 680 million-plus mobile subscribers in the region, including Thailand, Indonesia and India.

At the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Singtel on Wednesday (May 2), Razer chief Tan Min-Liang said: "This is our opportunity to lead and accelerate the growth of e-sports and e-payments in a unified push across the region."

Mr Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel's International Group, said: "Digital services, from mobile payments to entertainment, have become a big part of (people's) lives, especially the millennials."

Singtel operates e-wallet app Dash, which has more than 500,000 users here and provides remittance services to foreign workers in Singapore.

In March, Singtel connected Dash with Thai telco AIS' "my AIS e-wallet" service so that both can be used by the same merchants.

Plans are under way to link Dash with the e-wallets of Philippines' Globe, Indonesia's Telkomsel and India's Airtel in the second half of this year to create a network of 50 million e-wallet users and one million acceptance points in the region.

Razer is headquartered in Singapore and San Francisco and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Razer manages the zGold virtual credits for gamers. Its payment platform could grow further if it succeeds in last month's move to acquire virtual currency firm MOL Global, whose payment gateway is used by e-merchants such as Lazada and Expedia. It processed more than US$1.1 billion worth of transactions last year.

MOL Global also has more than one million offline payment points in the region, such as those at 7-Eleven and Starbucks.

Mobile payments in South-east Asia are expected to be worth around US$32 billion by 2021, a tenfold increase from 2013 as the number of smartphone users increases, according to market research firm Euromonitor International.