Singtel and Samsung turn your phone upgrade into an all-in-one membership

Technology is ever-evolving and keeping up with it entails consistent upgrading. It goes without saying that being up-to-date and connected with the outside world is a necessity, as our lives these days become increasingly digital centric. Connectivity — and the devices that supply it — is critical. Yet the latest technologies often do not come cheap.

Get a membership with all the tech rewards you'll want

Never before has upgrading your phone come packed full of rewards for you to enjoy all-year round. Now you can with Singtel Red.

Despite the rising costs of living, there are smart ways to save — by ensuring that you get better value from the purchases you make. Singtel Red is one such way to do exactly that, since it offers members the most sought-after perks including device vouchers and onsite priority support, discounts off Singtel products and exclusive benefits from lifestyle partners. With an annual membership fee of $88, Red is designed to pack premium experiences and superior value for all Singtel customers.

“We’ve always endeavoured to deliver the best possible value and experiences for our customers. Red is like no other rewards programme in the market today – offering high value returns and bespoke services that take our customer engagement to the next level. We understand the changing needs of our customers and see this as a means of building more meaningful bonds and delighting them at every opportunity,” says Ms Anna Yip, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore at Singtel.

Here’s how it works: Become a Red member and you’ll receive instant vouchers including an $80 device voucher which you can use instantly to offset the purchase of the new feature-packed Samsung Galaxy S22 Series 5G.

What's more, Galaxy fans will enjoy a special joining fee of $28 instead of the usual fee of $88 per year. You’ll be able to enjoy your new phone with extra 10GB data monthly for a year, get Red member prices on phone accessories such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds to complement your new phone, $40 lifestyle vouchers and more discounts on entertainment services.

“At Samsung, we are committed to deliver the most epic innovations and bespoke experiences to our customers. Through our exclusive partnership with Singtel Red, we hope to enhance the value of Samsung innovations through curated perks for our Galaxy fans who are onboard with Singapore's leading 5G network provider. Not only can they take advantage of the network to unlock immersive experiences, Samsung Galaxy S22 series 5G customers enjoy additional $80 savings on the device,” says Samsung Electronics Singapore President Mark Kim.

All three models in the series are a worthy upgrade, whether it’s the Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra that catches your eye. They boast Samsung’s fastest chipset ever, and also the new Nightography feature, which allows you to take stunning night-time photos that surpass the quality previous models were capable of. The big pixel sensor enlarges pixels to pull in light, while the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare to produce images that are as clear as photos and videos taken in daylight.

On top of all that, the S22 Ultra also comes with the S-Pen, which slips conveniently and discreetly into a hidden compartment within the phone — an added feature that will be appreciated by those who need to make a quick note or sketch while on the go.

But wait, there’s also access to other lifestyle perks