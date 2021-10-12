Single sign-on in demand as more people go digital

SINGAPORE - Mr Jarred Wong uses over 30 apps, ranging from online shopping ones to mobile games.

But the 31-year-old signs in to all of them using either his Google or Facebook account credentials, a user authentication service the tech firms provide.

"With so many different platforms online, it's a big hassle to register for separate accounts for each new website or app," said Mr Wong, who works in the marketing industry.

Not needing to remember passwords for each account is a big plus, he added.

Using an account from a major service provider such as Google, Apple or Facebook to sign in to multiple services offers a lot of convenience and helps app developers manage user sign-ups during the Covid-19 pandemic when a myriad of services move online.

Known as single sign-on, the service allows users to access multiple apps or services with a common set of login information. It eliminates the need to create a different set of username and password for every online account.

For example, a user could log in to music app Spotify and video-sharing platform TikTok using his Google login details.

Pinsent Masons MPillay lawyer Bryan Tan said: "There is a weariness with the number of passwords people have to maintain as there might be too many passwords for them to remember."

As such, experts said some users may set easy-to-guess passwords to help them remember.

But most of the big tech firms would likely be better able to protect a user's login credentials and personal data from unintended leaks than smaller e-commerce or online service operators, said Mr Tan.

"Single sign-on also encourages faster adoption of any new applications that one can 'try on' without thinking of a new password for the new application," said Mr Aloysius Cheang, a board director at the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, a non-profit entity.

As such, Mr Paddy Tan, chief executive officer of local app developer BST Consulting, often prefers to work with major providers like Google, Apple or Facebook.

But single sign-on carries many risks.

If one's Google, Apple or Facebook account is compromised, access to all other linked services will also be at risk.

It is akin to putting all your eggs in one basket, said Mr Cheang. "Your data in these applications will also be at risk."

The provider might also suffer from an outage, which would disrupt access to linked services.

This was the situation for Facebook on the night of Oct 4, when users from around the world were unable to access apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for hours. The social media giant suffered another outage later that week, which affected some of its users.

Google also suffered a global outage in December last year that impacted its various services, such as Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive.

Besides cyber-security risks, the user's personal data might also be shared by the single sign-on provider with e-commerce operators and online service providers.

The type of data shared would depend on these firms' privacy policies as well as their terms and conditions, said Withers KhattarWong lawyer Jonathan Kok.

"When you sign up for a new platform using your Google account, you are implicitly telling this new platform that you are allowing them access to all sorts of data as specified by your privacy settings in Google," he said.

But Pinsent Masons MPillay's Mr Tan and Mr Kok noted that some providers have taken steps to address this issue.

For example, Facebook allows users to configure what sort of data they want shared with other websites or apps linked to their Facebook accounts.

Apple offers a service that allows users to create accounts with apps or websites using a randomly generated e-mail address, thereby keeping their own e-mail address private.

An alternative to single sign-ons would be password management apps, which help users store passwords for easy access.

But the apps can still be hacked, and the "all eggs in one basket" risk still remains, said Pinsent Masons MPillay's Mr Tan.

Mr Kok said users should look for a password management app that constantly updates its security features.

Using biometric identifiers, such as fingerprints, as login credentials is another alternative.

BST Consulting's Mr Tan said this would still be convenient and secure for users, as the fingerprint data is usually stored and verified in the user's mobile device.

Biometrics are also used in the mobile app for government-backed authentication system Singpass, which has seen growing popularity in the private sector.