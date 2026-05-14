Singapore’s online harms agency to start on June 29; veteran civil servant to be Commissioner

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The law was introduced amid growing concerns over the speed and scale at which harmful online content can spread online.

SINGAPORE - A new one-stop government agency to help victims of online harms seek redress will open its doors on June 29.

Veteran civil servant Mr Francis Ng, 50, will head the new Online Safety Commission.

Announcing this on May 14, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Law said: “Where online harm has occurred, the Commissioner can direct action to stop the harm. This includes requiring that harmful content be taken down or restricting the perpetrator’s online account.”

Mr Ng has over 25 years’ expertise in public sector legal roles.

He held key positions such as Director (Legal Policy) in the Ministry of Law and Deputy Chief Prosecutor in the Crime Division of the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Mr Ng is currently the Official Assignee and Public Trustee, Official Receiver, Licensing Officer, Registrar of Moneylenders, Registrar of Pawnbrokers and Chief Maintenance Enforcement Officer under the Ministry of Law.

He will be appointed as the Commissioner-Designate of Online Safety from June 1 to June 28, and assume the role of the Commissioner on June 29.

The setup of the Online Safety Commission (OSC) follows the passage of the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act in Parliament in November 2025.

Specified provisions under the new law will also come into effect on June 29, to empower the OSC to direct platforms, group or page administrators, content creators to remove harmful content, restrict perpetrators’ online accounts, or allow victims to post responses.

Victims can also apply to court for civil damages if individuals, group or page administrators and platforms conduct or do not take reasonable measures to respond to reported online harms.

The law was introduced amid growing concerns over the speed and scale at which harmful online content - including harassment and intimate image abuse - can spread online.

Victims had also given feedback that they wanted quick takedowns of online harms, and the ability to take action against anonymous perpetrators.

Singapore is one of the few countries in the world with an agency dedicated to helping victims of online harms, and it learnt from the world’s first dedicated online safety regulator, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner set up in 2015.

The OSC will deal with 13 types of online harms, with it initially focusing on online harassment, doxing, online stalking, intimate image abuse and image-based child abuse when it is first open.

It will progressively deal with online impersonation, inauthentic material or deepfake abuse, online instigation of disproportionate harm, incitement of violence and enmity, non-consensual disclosure of private information, as well as the publication of false material or reputationally harmful statements.

Victims of non-consensual distribution of intimate photos, child abuse material and doxing will be able to get immediate help from the agency to take down content, while victims of other harms need to file a report to the online platform first. If no response is received after 24 hours, they can contact the OSC.

The OSC will also be empowered to obtain identity information of a perpetrator from online platforms, similar to how law enforcement agencies are empowered to obtain such information for investigations.

These include the user’s name, verified phone numbers or credit card information that can be used to make further inquiries with telcos or banks.

Victims may then use the information to either seek legal remedies or protect themselves against the perpetrator.

“Together, these measures strengthen Singapore’s response to online harms by giving victims a dedicated avenue to seek timely relief, and by putting clear responsibilities on those who post harmful content, run online spaces, and operate platforms,” said MDDI and the Ministry of Law.