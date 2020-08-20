Several Google services hit by outage

SINGAPORE - Several Google services, including its popular email service Gmail as well as Google Drive, Google Docs and videoconferencing service Google Meet, are facing an outage.

Many users have reported the issue on social media, with the hashtags #Gmail and #Gmaildown trending on Twitter.

Ms Diana Low, an account director with creative agency Splash Productions, said that she could not send attachments with her emails on Gmail since 2pm on Thursday (Aug 20). "The email text goes through, but the attachments don't. My colleagues are all experiencing the same thing," she said.

Third-party web monitoring company DownDetector said problems with Google services were first reported at around 12.20pm on Thursday (Aug 20). A live outage world map by the same firm showed that issues were mostly reported in Japan, India, pats of the United States, Europe and South-east Asian countries including Singapore.

Google confirmed on its web site at 1.29pm that it is investigating an issue with Gmail. At 3.21pm, the tech giant updated that advisory, saying that it is investigating issues with Gmail sending, Meet recording, and creating files in Drive, among other things.

The Straits Times has reached out to Google for comment.

Users can also go here to check on the live status of its services. When the button colours turn green, that indicates that the service should be working fine.