Seamless connection with Huawei's latest mobile devices

Huawei recently launched a slew of mobile devices in Singapore. Among them are the P40 Pro+ smartphone, MateBook 13 ultra-portable laptop and MatePad Pro tablet.

The latest Huawei mobile devices share a common trait. They support the latest version of Huawei Share.

This protocol allows for Multi-Screen Collaboration, which lets users project a virtual version of a Huawei smartphone to a Huawei laptop or tablet, as well as control the apps and files of a Huawei smartphone using a Huawei laptop or tablet, and drag-and-drop files and photos between the devices.

We take a look at how this feature works by using the P40 Pro+ and MateBook 13.

To check if your Huawei devices and their accompanying software are supported, go to consumer.huawei.com/en/ support/huaweishare/specs.

PROJECT THE SMARTPHONE SCREEN ON THE LAPTOP

First, enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the MateBook 13 and make sure the PC Manager software is running in the background.

Next, swipe down on the P40 Pro+'s status bar to enable the Near Field Communication (NFC), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functions. Tap the NFC detection area of the P40 Pro+ (this is at the smartphone's middle rear) on the Huawei Share icon of the laptop until the smartphone rings or vibrates.

Confirm the connection by tapping on the resulting window on the touchscreen display of the laptop, or by clicking on the window with the mouse.

Once connected, you will find a replica of the P40 Pro+ screen as a virtual window on the display of the MateBook 13.

CONTROL THE APPS AND FILES OF THE SMARTPHONE USING THE LAPTOP

You can use the mouse to interact with the apps on the virtual window on the MateBook 13's display. When you move the mouse cursor across the home screen or scroll up or down the virtual window, you will find the display of the P40 Pro+ replicating the action.

You can now type easily on any text editing or messaging apps on the P40 Pro+ by using the MateBook 13's keyboard.

You can also copy and paste text between the P40 Pro+ and the MateBook 13 using the virtual window.

DRAG AND DROP TO SHARE FILES AND PHOTOS

Open Gallery or Files on the virtual window on the laptop. Then click a file to select it or hold a file until the option to select multiple files becomes available.

You can drag the files you have selected to the MateBook 13. You can also drag photos from the P40 Pro+ and drop them into documents or presentations this way.

In addition, you can answer calls directly using the laptop with Huawei Share.

For more information about the other uses of Huawei Share, go to consumer.huawei.com/en/ support/ huaweishare.

MORE APPS ADDED TO HUAWEI'S APPGALLERY

Huawei's AppGallery has been growing ever larger with more apps being added.

AppGallery is Huawei's own app store, which is essential as the P40 smartphones do not come with Google Mobile Services, which include Google Play Store and other Google services, due to the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.

The most prominent new addition to AppGallery has to be the Petal Search widget.

Huawei says Petal Search offers users a gateway to up to a million apps from multiple sources, such as AppGallery and third-party sources like APKPure. For example, you can search for Netflix - currently not available on AppGallery - in Petal Search and follow the link in the search results to download and install the app.

Besides Petal Search, here are the other recent additions to AppGallery:

• DBS digibank

• POSB digibank

• SC Mobile Singapore (Standard Chartered)

• Zoom

• HERE WeGo

• FoodPanda

• LINE

• Garena Free Fire

• Fave

• Deezer

Huawei says it is continuously working on increasing the selection of apps and has 3,000 engineers to develop apps for AppGallery, which is available in more than 170 markets and has more than 400 million monthly users globally.

