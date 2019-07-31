Sats' revamped travel app helps users locate lost bags anywhere in the world

SINGAPORE - Is your luggage in London or your backpack in Brazil?

Changi Airport's services and ground handling firm Sats has launched a new baggage location service on its travel app which it claims can help passengers keep track of and find their lost bags in any country in the world.

For a fee of up to $12, the service provides a 96-hour guarantee from the time the flight lands to retrieve up to two lost bags per traveller, and sends regular email updates on the bags' status.

The app is free to download but users pay for the in-app service before they travel.

If the bags cannot be found after 96 hours, travellers will receive payouts of between $1,100 to $2,200 per bag.

Launching the service on on Wednesday (July 31), Sats said it is the first of its kind in Asia.

Users of the Ready To Travel App will now also be able to book more than 400 airport lounges in nearly 100 countries, having previously only been able to book Sats' four lounges at Changi Airport.

The revamped app, which was launched in 2017, also features a new planning platform that allows users to plan trip itineraries together with family and friends.

Sats' vice-president of consumer services Eileen Tan said the app's new services were made possible through Sats' wide network of ground handling operations and partnerships.

She added that its Ready To Travel team works with such ground handling partners to provide travellers the status updates on lost bags. Users can expect to receive the email updates at least once a day, from when their bags have been located to what time they can expect to get their bags back.

The communication is two-way, meaning users can update the Ready To Travel team on itinerary changes, such as if they are moving to a different city or hotel.

The bag location service functions as a complement to, and not a replacement for, travel insurance.

Sats consumer services' head of marketing for Ready To Travel Keith Loke said: "Although people do buy travel insurance, what we found from talking to travellers is that nearly all would prefer getting their bags back to claiming the insurance pay-out.

"Lost bags can often derail holiday plans because you just don't know if or when you are getting your bag back and our service helps to address these pain points."

The app is for Singapore users only. Existing services include pocket Wi-Fi rental and delivery, travel insurance and airport concierges.

The revamped Ready To Travel app has been downloaded 200,000 times so far, with approximately 30,000 monthly active users.